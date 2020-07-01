All apartments in Lake Ridge
Last updated January 15 2020 at 6:10 AM

12730 PERCHANCE TERRACE

12730 Perchance Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

12730 Perchance Terrace, Lake Ridge, VA 22192

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
ceiling fan
microwave
refrigerator
What a great home this is...Brick front end unit with 4 BR's and 3-1/2 BA's backing to deep common area and woods. Updates include teak flooring throughout the main level, kitchen cabinets, counters, and appliances along with tons of recessed lighting. There's so much more to this lovely home, you'll want to see it for yourself! Great schools, shopping, entertainment, and access to major highways. Good credit and rental history required; not Section 8 approved. Make on-line Application at: https://apply.rentscreener.com/remax-executives-springfield-va/

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12730 PERCHANCE TERRACE have any available units?
12730 PERCHANCE TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Ridge, VA.
What amenities does 12730 PERCHANCE TERRACE have?
Some of 12730 PERCHANCE TERRACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12730 PERCHANCE TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
12730 PERCHANCE TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12730 PERCHANCE TERRACE pet-friendly?
No, 12730 PERCHANCE TERRACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Ridge.
Does 12730 PERCHANCE TERRACE offer parking?
No, 12730 PERCHANCE TERRACE does not offer parking.
Does 12730 PERCHANCE TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12730 PERCHANCE TERRACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12730 PERCHANCE TERRACE have a pool?
No, 12730 PERCHANCE TERRACE does not have a pool.
Does 12730 PERCHANCE TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 12730 PERCHANCE TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 12730 PERCHANCE TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12730 PERCHANCE TERRACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 12730 PERCHANCE TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 12730 PERCHANCE TERRACE does not have units with air conditioning.

