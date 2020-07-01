12730 PERCHANCE TERRACE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities accepts section 8

What a great home this is...Brick front end unit with 4 BR's and 3-1/2 BA's backing to deep common area and woods. Updates include teak flooring throughout the main level, kitchen cabinets, counters, and appliances along with tons of recessed lighting. There's so much more to this lovely home, you'll want to see it for yourself! Great schools, shopping, entertainment, and access to major highways. Good credit and rental history required; not Section 8 approved. Make on-line Application at: https://apply.rentscreener.com/remax-executives-springfield-va/