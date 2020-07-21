12724 EFFIE ROSE PLACE

Amenities
Perfect home and location for commuters. Hardwood floors on main level with gourmet kitchen. Beautiful wood cabinets, stainless steel appliances, granite counter-tops, hardwood floors, built in ovens (2), built in micro wave, gas stove top, huge granite kitchen island and recessed lighting. Main level office, natural light floods dining room, gas fireplace in family room, formal living room with hardwood flooring, and large deck. Huge master bedroom and master bath. Four bedrooms on upper level with laundry room. Finished basement (possible 5th bedroom) and full three piece bathroom. Ideal location for D.C., Pentagon, Fort Belvoir, and Quantico. Close to shopping at Potomac Mills and Stonebridge.