Last updated September 21 2019 at 3:14 AM

12724 EFFIE ROSE PLACE

12724 Effie Rose Place · No Longer Available
Location

12724 Effie Rose Place, Lake Ridge, VA 22192

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Perfect home and location for commuters. Hardwood floors on main level with gourmet kitchen. Beautiful wood cabinets, stainless steel appliances, granite counter-tops, hardwood floors, built in ovens (2), built in micro wave, gas stove top, huge granite kitchen island and recessed lighting. Main level office, natural light floods dining room, gas fireplace in family room, formal living room with hardwood flooring, and large deck. Huge master bedroom and master bath. Four bedrooms on upper level with laundry room. Finished basement (possible 5th bedroom) and full three piece bathroom. Ideal location for D.C., Pentagon, Fort Belvoir, and Quantico. Close to shopping at Potomac Mills and Stonebridge.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12724 EFFIE ROSE PLACE have any available units?
12724 EFFIE ROSE PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Ridge, VA.
What amenities does 12724 EFFIE ROSE PLACE have?
Some of 12724 EFFIE ROSE PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12724 EFFIE ROSE PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
12724 EFFIE ROSE PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12724 EFFIE ROSE PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 12724 EFFIE ROSE PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Ridge.
Does 12724 EFFIE ROSE PLACE offer parking?
No, 12724 EFFIE ROSE PLACE does not offer parking.
Does 12724 EFFIE ROSE PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12724 EFFIE ROSE PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12724 EFFIE ROSE PLACE have a pool?
No, 12724 EFFIE ROSE PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 12724 EFFIE ROSE PLACE have accessible units?
No, 12724 EFFIE ROSE PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 12724 EFFIE ROSE PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12724 EFFIE ROSE PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 12724 EFFIE ROSE PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 12724 EFFIE ROSE PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
