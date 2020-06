Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry

Beautiful end unit townhome ***kitchen with sunroom and skylights, vinyl and carpet, fully finished basement w/ Berber carpet, fpl, full bath and extra room for office or crafts***large laundry room and loads of storage*** yard is fully fenced, features 3-level deck and shed. All this and more in sought after Old Bridge Estates