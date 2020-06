Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities playground pool

This 1656 sq ft gorgeous property is located in the sought after Lake Ridge community. The entire townhouse has been renovated with beautiful modern finishes! The beautiful updated kitchen has granite countertops, built in pristine microwave and stove, and an induction built in cooktop. Gleaming hardwood floors. Master bedroom with renovated master bathroom. Fully finished basement that walks out to the picturesque backyard. This home is beautiful from top to bottom! Lake Ridge amenities includes access to 5 swimming pools, kids splash park and 18 playgrounds throughout the community.