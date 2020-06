Amenities

This three level townhouse has been beautifully renovated and is move-in ready! Updates include refinished hardwoods, stainless steel appliances, new carpet, fresh paint, two completely renovated bathrooms, and a fully finished basement. Upstairs there are 2 spacious bedrooms and 2 full baths. The lower level has a full bath and rec room with closet that could be a bedroom if needed. The fenced in patio backs to a private wooded area & stream. Open House Sunday 2/17 from 10am-12pm