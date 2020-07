Amenities

This spacious townhouse with 3 bedrooms 2 full baths and 2 half baths has updated kitchen counter tops in kitchen, hardwood floors in dining room, spacious bedrooms, newer windows and finished basement!Backyard is great for entertaining with large deck and completely fenced in! Located close to commuter lots, shopping, restaurants, I-95, Route 123 and other major roads!