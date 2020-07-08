12529 OAKWOOD DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool

Great rental opportunity on a CORNER LOT in LAKE RIDGE! This one won't last long. Hardwood floors throughout spacious main level and FULLY FINISHED WALK-OUT BASEMENT. Relax on the LARGE DECK or walk out onto the patio from the basement rec room - LARGE LAUNDRY ROOM with STORAGE SPACE and a BONUS ROOM with cabinetry perfect for crafts or workshop - plenty of space to spread out with FOUR BEDROOMS and TWO FULL BATHROOMS, dining room, family room and rec room. Conveniently located near shopping, restaurants and commuting options - enjoy the great Lake Ridge pools, too. Move fast before this one gets away.