12529 OAKWOOD DRIVE
Last updated May 9 2020 at 1:19 AM

12529 OAKWOOD DRIVE

12529 Oakwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12529 Oakwood Drive, Lake Ridge, VA 22192

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
Great rental opportunity on a CORNER LOT in LAKE RIDGE! This one won't last long. Hardwood floors throughout spacious main level and FULLY FINISHED WALK-OUT BASEMENT. Relax on the LARGE DECK or walk out onto the patio from the basement rec room - LARGE LAUNDRY ROOM with STORAGE SPACE and a BONUS ROOM with cabinetry perfect for crafts or workshop - plenty of space to spread out with FOUR BEDROOMS and TWO FULL BATHROOMS, dining room, family room and rec room. Conveniently located near shopping, restaurants and commuting options - enjoy the great Lake Ridge pools, too. Move fast before this one gets away.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12529 OAKWOOD DRIVE have any available units?
12529 OAKWOOD DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Ridge, VA.
What amenities does 12529 OAKWOOD DRIVE have?
Some of 12529 OAKWOOD DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12529 OAKWOOD DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
12529 OAKWOOD DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12529 OAKWOOD DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 12529 OAKWOOD DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Ridge.
Does 12529 OAKWOOD DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 12529 OAKWOOD DRIVE offers parking.
Does 12529 OAKWOOD DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12529 OAKWOOD DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12529 OAKWOOD DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 12529 OAKWOOD DRIVE has a pool.
Does 12529 OAKWOOD DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 12529 OAKWOOD DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 12529 OAKWOOD DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12529 OAKWOOD DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 12529 OAKWOOD DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 12529 OAKWOOD DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

