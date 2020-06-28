12518 QUARTERHORSE LANE

NICE 3 BEDROOM WITH BEAUTIFUL STONE FIREPLACE IN FAMILY ROOM. KITCHEN OPENS TO THE FAMILY ROOMLACE WITH ACCESS TO NICE LARGE DECK FOR ENTERTAINING. GARDEN TUB IN THE MASTER BATH WITH TWO SINKS AND SEPARATE SHOWER. BASEMENT HAS A SECOND FAMILY ROOM WITH FULL BATH AND A BONUS ROOM TO USE AS DEN OR A ROOM OF YOUR CHOICE. LOTS OF NATURAL LIGHT THROUGHOUT. UPPER LEVEL HAS A NICE OPEN LOFT WITH A GREAT VIEW OF THE FAMILY ROOM. ON LINE APPLICATIONS ONLY $45.00 APPLICATION FEE PER ADULT. FIRST MONTH'S RENT AND SECURITY DEPOSIT CERTIFIED FUNDS ONLY.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
