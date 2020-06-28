All apartments in Lake Ridge
Home
/
Lake Ridge, VA
/
12518 QUARTERHORSE LANE
Last updated October 30 2019 at 3:28 AM

12518 QUARTERHORSE LANE

12518 Quarterhorse Lane · No Longer Available
Location

12518 Quarterhorse Lane, Lake Ridge, VA 22192

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
NICE 3 BEDROOM WITH BEAUTIFUL STONE FIREPLACE IN FAMILY ROOM. KITCHEN OPENS TO THE FAMILY ROOMLACE WITH ACCESS TO NICE LARGE DECK FOR ENTERTAINING. GARDEN TUB IN THE MASTER BATH WITH TWO SINKS AND SEPARATE SHOWER. BASEMENT HAS A SECOND FAMILY ROOM WITH FULL BATH AND A BONUS ROOM TO USE AS DEN OR A ROOM OF YOUR CHOICE. LOTS OF NATURAL LIGHT THROUGHOUT. UPPER LEVEL HAS A NICE OPEN LOFT WITH A GREAT VIEW OF THE FAMILY ROOM. ON LINE APPLICATIONS ONLY $45.00 APPLICATION FEE PER ADULT. FIRST MONTH'S RENT AND SECURITY DEPOSIT CERTIFIED FUNDS ONLY.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12518 QUARTERHORSE LANE have any available units?
12518 QUARTERHORSE LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Ridge, VA.
What amenities does 12518 QUARTERHORSE LANE have?
Some of 12518 QUARTERHORSE LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12518 QUARTERHORSE LANE currently offering any rent specials?
12518 QUARTERHORSE LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12518 QUARTERHORSE LANE pet-friendly?
No, 12518 QUARTERHORSE LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Ridge.
Does 12518 QUARTERHORSE LANE offer parking?
No, 12518 QUARTERHORSE LANE does not offer parking.
Does 12518 QUARTERHORSE LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12518 QUARTERHORSE LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12518 QUARTERHORSE LANE have a pool?
No, 12518 QUARTERHORSE LANE does not have a pool.
Does 12518 QUARTERHORSE LANE have accessible units?
No, 12518 QUARTERHORSE LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 12518 QUARTERHORSE LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12518 QUARTERHORSE LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 12518 QUARTERHORSE LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 12518 QUARTERHORSE LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
