12518 QUARTERHORSE LANE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher fireplace ice maker microwave

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

NICE 3 BEDROOM WITH BEAUTIFUL STONE FIREPLACE IN FAMILY ROOM. KITCHEN OPENS TO THE FAMILY ROOMLACE WITH ACCESS TO NICE LARGE DECK FOR ENTERTAINING. GARDEN TUB IN THE MASTER BATH WITH TWO SINKS AND SEPARATE SHOWER. BASEMENT HAS A SECOND FAMILY ROOM WITH FULL BATH AND A BONUS ROOM TO USE AS DEN OR A ROOM OF YOUR CHOICE. LOTS OF NATURAL LIGHT THROUGHOUT. UPPER LEVEL HAS A NICE OPEN LOFT WITH A GREAT VIEW OF THE FAMILY ROOM. ON LINE APPLICATIONS ONLY $45.00 APPLICATION FEE PER ADULT. FIRST MONTH'S RENT AND SECURITY DEPOSIT CERTIFIED FUNDS ONLY.