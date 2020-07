Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking playground pool

Brick front end unit so close to community pool, tot lot and Hedges Run shopping center. Surrounded by woods, you'll feel right at home once settled in. Large deck w/awning for shade just off the living room. Very nice covered patio w/fan off lower level rec room for cooling on the hot summer days. Great kitchen w/extra cabinets. Ceiling fans throughout. Brick fireplace. Washer, dryer as is, but work great. Shed for storage too. Application fee $55 per adult.