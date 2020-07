Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly pool playground carpet

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly playground pool

- Available immediately! Beautiful 2 bedroom / 2 full bath 2nd floor home! Brand New walk out patio that backs to trees. Spacious carpeted living room with Vaulted Ceilings. Master suite boasts lots of space, double closets and a sizable bathroom with access to the Landry room. Large Attic space, great for storage! Community pool and tot lot. Landlord will consider pets case-by-case with $350 deposit AND $30/month pet rent per pet. Minutes away from 95 for easy commute!



(RLNE5872822)