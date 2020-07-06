All apartments in Lake Ridge
Last updated September 15 2019 at 4:03 AM

12192 Derriford Ct

12192 Derriford Court · No Longer Available
Location

12192 Derriford Court, Lake Ridge, VA 22192
Westridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/0d854d80ac ---- Three level, one car garage townhouse conveniently located to major commuter routes, schools, dining, shopping and community amenities. Extensive moldings, hardwood floors, separate living, dining and family rooms. Vaulted ceiling in Master Bedroom, en suite with soaking tub and separate shower. Finished lower level, patio, deck and fenced rear. $50 application fee per adult. Schedule your private tour today. Available Now! **650 Minimum Credit Score Required** Disposal Washer/Dryer In Unit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12192 Derriford Ct have any available units?
12192 Derriford Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Ridge, VA.
What amenities does 12192 Derriford Ct have?
Some of 12192 Derriford Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12192 Derriford Ct currently offering any rent specials?
12192 Derriford Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12192 Derriford Ct pet-friendly?
No, 12192 Derriford Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Ridge.
Does 12192 Derriford Ct offer parking?
Yes, 12192 Derriford Ct offers parking.
Does 12192 Derriford Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12192 Derriford Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12192 Derriford Ct have a pool?
No, 12192 Derriford Ct does not have a pool.
Does 12192 Derriford Ct have accessible units?
No, 12192 Derriford Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 12192 Derriford Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 12192 Derriford Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12192 Derriford Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 12192 Derriford Ct has units with air conditioning.

