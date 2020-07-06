12192 Derriford Ct

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/0d854d80ac ---- Three level, one car garage townhouse conveniently located to major commuter routes, schools, dining, shopping and community amenities. Extensive moldings, hardwood floors, separate living, dining and family rooms. Vaulted ceiling in Master Bedroom, en suite with soaking tub and separate shower. Finished lower level, patio, deck and fenced rear. $50 application fee per adult. Schedule your private tour today. Available Now! **650 Minimum Credit Score Required** Disposal Washer/Dryer In Unit