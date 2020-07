Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities pool

No Housing Vouchers Accepted**Minimum Income $65,000 Annual**No Other Pictures Available Until 4/23/2019**You will be proud to call this home. Lake Ridge offers countless amenities, from pools to a marina. Enjoy all that Lake Ridge has to offer in combination with it's convenient location. This 3 level, 3 bed, & 2.5 bath has new carpet throughout, fresh paint, & new water heater.