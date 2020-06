Amenities

Private single family home located at the end of cul-de-sac- in Lake Ridge neighborhood. This 4 BR 3.5 BA home backs to woods and is nestled under tons of shade. Lots of space. Wonderful community (access to 5 pools, sauna, hot tub, tennis courts, playgrounds and more). Beautiful hardwoods throughout, marble & granite floors, countertops. Great location with proximity to multiple commuter lots for quick access to Pentagon, Ft. Belvoir, Washington, DC and Quantico.