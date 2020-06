Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities pool

***THIS ONE WON'T LAST LONG**WOW**HOME BACKS TO OCCUQUAN RIVER**AMAZING VIEWS OF THE RIVER, W/ BOATING CLUB ACROSS THERIVER**HARDWOOD FLOORS ON MAIN LEVEL, PROF. CLEANED AND READY TO MOVE IN**FULLY FINISHED BASEMENT. BASEMENT IS WALK OUT LEVEL WITH A FIREPLACE***DECK ON MAIN LEVEL HAS STAIRS TO BACKYARD.***