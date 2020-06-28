All apartments in Lake Ridge
Find more places like 4205 DEVONWOOD WAY.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lake Ridge, VA
/
4205 DEVONWOOD WAY
Last updated December 5 2019 at 8:02 AM

4205 DEVONWOOD WAY

4205 Devonwood Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lake Ridge
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

4205 Devonwood Way, Lake Ridge, VA 22192
Westridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pool
air conditioning
clubhouse
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
Awesome Townhome in sought after Westridge Community! 4 bedrooms, 3. 5 baths Gorgeous hardwoods, eat in kitchen, finished basement with bedroom and full bath and Rec room, 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths upstairs, 4th level loft with skylights. Very spacious home. Community amenities include, 3 pools, walking paths, lake, club house, walk to elem. school across street, and convenient to everything! In addition to the base rental rate, tenant will be responsible for paying a $13 monthly charge that will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help save 5-15% the heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4205 DEVONWOOD WAY have any available units?
4205 DEVONWOOD WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Ridge, VA.
What amenities does 4205 DEVONWOOD WAY have?
Some of 4205 DEVONWOOD WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4205 DEVONWOOD WAY currently offering any rent specials?
4205 DEVONWOOD WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4205 DEVONWOOD WAY pet-friendly?
No, 4205 DEVONWOOD WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Ridge.
Does 4205 DEVONWOOD WAY offer parking?
No, 4205 DEVONWOOD WAY does not offer parking.
Does 4205 DEVONWOOD WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4205 DEVONWOOD WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4205 DEVONWOOD WAY have a pool?
Yes, 4205 DEVONWOOD WAY has a pool.
Does 4205 DEVONWOOD WAY have accessible units?
No, 4205 DEVONWOOD WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 4205 DEVONWOOD WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4205 DEVONWOOD WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 4205 DEVONWOOD WAY have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4205 DEVONWOOD WAY has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Reid's Prospect
4640 Daisy Reid Ave
Lake Ridge, VA 22192
Rolling Brook Village
1723 Long Shadows Ct
Lake Ridge, VA 22192

Similar Pages

Lake Ridge 1 BedroomsLake Ridge 2 Bedrooms
Lake Ridge Apartments with BalconyLake Ridge Apartments with Pool
Lake Ridge Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAWaldorf, MD
Ashburn, VAWheaton, MDFredericksburg, VAHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VALorton, VAWoodbridge, VAFort Washington, MDOxon Hill, MDMarumsco, VAOakton, VA
Merrifield, VAWest Falls Church, VASterling, VABailey's Crossroads, VALincolnia, VAPotomac, MDManassas Park, VAIdylwood, VAGainesville, VAHuntington, VAHillcrest Heights, MDVienna, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Mary WashingtonMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia