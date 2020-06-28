4205 DEVONWOOD WAY

Amenities
Awesome Townhome in sought after Westridge Community! 4 bedrooms, 3. 5 baths Gorgeous hardwoods, eat in kitchen, finished basement with bedroom and full bath and Rec room, 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths upstairs, 4th level loft with skylights. Very spacious home. Community amenities include, 3 pools, walking paths, lake, club house, walk to elem. school across street, and convenient to everything! In addition to the base rental rate, tenant will be responsible for paying a $13 monthly charge that will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help save 5-15% the heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment.