All apartments in Lake Barcroft
Find more places like 6423 EPPARD STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lake Barcroft, VA
/
6423 EPPARD STREET
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6423 EPPARD STREET

6423 Eppard Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lake Barcroft
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6423 Eppard Street, Lake Barcroft, VA 22044
Lake Barcroft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
This amazing residence is nestled among many mature trees and beautiful landscaping. The backyard is picturesque and perfect for any special gathering. The house boasts 6 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and over 2400 sq ft of living space. There are three bedrooms on the main level and two bedrooms on the upper level. The basement has a very spacious family room with built-ins, a large workshop and laundry room, and a walkout to the large patio in the backyard. Across the bridge in the backyard to a charming bench that is a perfect getaway with a good book or favorite beverage. Close to all of the major commuting routes, amazing shopping and dining, the new Amazon HQ2 site, and a short drive to DC. Don't miss an opportunity to live in such a prime location and a picturesque area!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6423 EPPARD STREET have any available units?
6423 EPPARD STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Barcroft, VA.
What amenities does 6423 EPPARD STREET have?
Some of 6423 EPPARD STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6423 EPPARD STREET currently offering any rent specials?
6423 EPPARD STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6423 EPPARD STREET pet-friendly?
No, 6423 EPPARD STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Barcroft.
Does 6423 EPPARD STREET offer parking?
No, 6423 EPPARD STREET does not offer parking.
Does 6423 EPPARD STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6423 EPPARD STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6423 EPPARD STREET have a pool?
No, 6423 EPPARD STREET does not have a pool.
Does 6423 EPPARD STREET have accessible units?
No, 6423 EPPARD STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 6423 EPPARD STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6423 EPPARD STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 6423 EPPARD STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 6423 EPPARD STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Lake Barcroft 1 BedroomsLake Barcroft 3 Bedrooms
Lake Barcroft Apartments with BalconyLake Barcroft Apartments with Garage
Lake Barcroft Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDCentreville, VAFairfax, VAWaldorf, MD
Wheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VACollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAGreat Falls, VAMount Vernon, VAKings Park, VAFloris, VAFort Hunt, VACalverton, MD
Dale City, VAChantilly, VARedland, MDForest Glen, MDNorth Kensington, MDFranconia, VAAccokeek, MDColesville, MDSeven Corners, VABensville, MDWolf Trap, VAClinton, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College Park
Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of America