6423 EPPARD STREET

This amazing residence is nestled among many mature trees and beautiful landscaping. The backyard is picturesque and perfect for any special gathering. The house boasts 6 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and over 2400 sq ft of living space. There are three bedrooms on the main level and two bedrooms on the upper level. The basement has a very spacious family room with built-ins, a large workshop and laundry room, and a walkout to the large patio in the backyard. Across the bridge in the backyard to a charming bench that is a perfect getaway with a good book or favorite beverage. Close to all of the major commuting routes, amazing shopping and dining, the new Amazon HQ2 site, and a short drive to DC. Don't miss an opportunity to live in such a prime location and a picturesque area!