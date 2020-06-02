All apartments in Lake Barcroft
Last updated June 2 2020 at 10:20 AM

6225 CHERYL DR

6225 Cheryl Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6225 Cheryl Drive, Lake Barcroft, VA 22044
Lake Barcroft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful split level house, 1 car garage, totally remodeled house, kitchen to die for with lot of extras, 4 BR plus office/den, screened back porch, rental includes gardener that will clean the yard and take care of the landscaping once a month BUT will not mow the lawn. Excellent location, walk to HS, close to major roads and shopping areas. Hardwood floor in upper level, tile floor in bottom level. Sunlight filled with lot of windows, blinds, no need of curtains. Owner will pay quarterly pest control. Requirements: $55.00 app fee, good credit, no more than two incomes to qualify, income monthly rental x 40; pets case by case with $500.00 deposit. Tenants packing, pardon the mess. PPM will manage the property, apply on line to:https://ppmnva.com/tenants/tenant-rental-application/. AGENTS: see private remarks for safe showing protocol.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6225 CHERYL DR have any available units?
6225 CHERYL DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Barcroft, VA.
What amenities does 6225 CHERYL DR have?
Some of 6225 CHERYL DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6225 CHERYL DR currently offering any rent specials?
6225 CHERYL DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6225 CHERYL DR pet-friendly?
Yes, 6225 CHERYL DR is pet friendly.
Does 6225 CHERYL DR offer parking?
Yes, 6225 CHERYL DR offers parking.
Does 6225 CHERYL DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6225 CHERYL DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6225 CHERYL DR have a pool?
No, 6225 CHERYL DR does not have a pool.
Does 6225 CHERYL DR have accessible units?
No, 6225 CHERYL DR does not have accessible units.
Does 6225 CHERYL DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6225 CHERYL DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 6225 CHERYL DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 6225 CHERYL DR does not have units with air conditioning.

