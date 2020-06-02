6225 CHERYL DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Beautiful split level house, 1 car garage, totally remodeled house, kitchen to die for with lot of extras, 4 BR plus office/den, screened back porch, rental includes gardener that will clean the yard and take care of the landscaping once a month BUT will not mow the lawn. Excellent location, walk to HS, close to major roads and shopping areas. Hardwood floor in upper level, tile floor in bottom level. Sunlight filled with lot of windows, blinds, no need of curtains. Owner will pay quarterly pest control. Requirements: $55.00 app fee, good credit, no more than two incomes to qualify, income monthly rental x 40; pets case by case with $500.00 deposit. Tenants packing, pardon the mess. PPM will manage the property, apply on line to:https://ppmnva.com/tenants/tenant-rental-application/. AGENTS: see private remarks for safe showing protocol.