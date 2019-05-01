3621 STANFORD CIRCLE

Amenities

patio / balcony gym pool air conditioning accessible range

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony range Property Amenities accessible gym pool

**The Lower Level of the house is offered for rent at $ 4,000/Main, UPPER level is for home owners**The lower level has 3 BR/2 FB open floor plan w/ separate entrances (total of $ 3,100 sq.f.)+ amazing huge decks+climate control wine cellar+excellent rec room w/ wet bar+indoor heated swimming pool!**Gorgeous gourmet kitchen w/ Sub Zero appliances & Viking gas stove**A corner, premiere lot w/ a sweeping 270 Degree lake views: amazing location/size & finishes! Water vistas that will astound you. Enjoy Peace, Tranquility & Serenity from every windows all year round! Stay tuned & toned to take a full advantage of 135 acres of water to swim, fish, boat and relax (No Need to pay for the gym membership!). FIVE white sand beaches that are patrolled by lifeguards in the summer. Enjoy Community events like the 4th Of July fireworks display/ Halloween parades/ musical concert series, art shows and more.