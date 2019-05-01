All apartments in Lake Barcroft
3621 STANFORD CIRCLE
Last updated May 1 2019 at 9:34 PM

3621 STANFORD CIRCLE

3621 Stanford Circle · No Longer Available
Location

3621 Stanford Circle, Lake Barcroft, VA 22041
Lake Barcroft

Amenities

patio / balcony
gym
pool
air conditioning
accessible
range
**The Lower Level of the house is offered for rent at $ 4,000/Main, UPPER level is for home owners**The lower level has 3 BR/2 FB open floor plan w/ separate entrances (total of $ 3,100 sq.f.)+ amazing huge decks+climate control wine cellar+excellent rec room w/ wet bar+indoor heated swimming pool!**Gorgeous gourmet kitchen w/ Sub Zero appliances & Viking gas stove**A corner, premiere lot w/ a sweeping 270 Degree lake views: amazing location/size & finishes! Water vistas that will astound you. Enjoy Peace, Tranquility & Serenity from every windows all year round! Stay tuned & toned to take a full advantage of 135 acres of water to swim, fish, boat and relax (No Need to pay for the gym membership!). FIVE white sand beaches that are patrolled by lifeguards in the summer. Enjoy Community events like the 4th Of July fireworks display/ Halloween parades/ musical concert series, art shows and more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3621 STANFORD CIRCLE have any available units?
3621 STANFORD CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Barcroft, VA.
What amenities does 3621 STANFORD CIRCLE have?
Some of 3621 STANFORD CIRCLE's amenities include patio / balcony, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3621 STANFORD CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
3621 STANFORD CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3621 STANFORD CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 3621 STANFORD CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Barcroft.
Does 3621 STANFORD CIRCLE offer parking?
No, 3621 STANFORD CIRCLE does not offer parking.
Does 3621 STANFORD CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3621 STANFORD CIRCLE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3621 STANFORD CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 3621 STANFORD CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 3621 STANFORD CIRCLE have accessible units?
Yes, 3621 STANFORD CIRCLE has accessible units.
Does 3621 STANFORD CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
No, 3621 STANFORD CIRCLE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3621 STANFORD CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3621 STANFORD CIRCLE has units with air conditioning.
