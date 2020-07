Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Private circle of detached contemporary homes in the heart of Kingstowne. Bright Open and Airy, vaulted 2-story ceilings, Hardwood floors on the main level, open dining space that overlooks the great room with decorative fireplace, fully equipped eat-in kitchen with a separate area for office space! Open Stairs Nook leading to the huge master bedroom with an oversized closet and luxury bath! 2 car oversized garage, plus fenced in a rear brick paver patio.