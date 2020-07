Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage

Exceptional town home in Kingstowne with one car garage. End unit with Kitchen with stainless and granite, 3 spacious bedrooms, 2 full baths and 2 half baths. Hardwood floors on main and upper levels. Finished lower level fireplace, half bath and walk out to fenced yard. Pool and club house short distance. Easy commute with bus stop very close by. Must see!