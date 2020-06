Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

ALL FRESHLY DECORATED & PAINTED FORMER MODEL HOME THAT HAS BEEN TOTALLY RENOVATED TO BRING BACK IT'S ORIGINAL LUXURY, NEW KITCHEN W/GRANITE COUNTERTOPS ENTIRE HOME FRESHLY PAINTED, HARDWOOD FLOORS ON THE ENTIRE MAIN LEVEL, NEW CARPET, LIVING ROOM FIREPLACE, DECK, PRIVATE WOODED BACK YARD, THE MASTER BEDROOM HAS CATHEDRAL CEILINGS WITH STEPS TO A LARGE BRIGHT LOFT. NON SMOKERS, ABSOLUTELY NO PETS, NO SIGN ON PROPERTY A PERFECT 10