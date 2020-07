Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities

This gorgeous end unit town home is just steps away from Kingstowne Town Center with plenty of shopping and dining options! The large bay window gives plenty of light to the main living area with eat-in kitchen that has center island. Enjoy walking out from the living room onto your spacious deck that is perfect for entertaining. Upstairs has a lovely master bedroom with double closets and private bathroom with double sinks. You wont want to miss this!