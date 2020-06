Amenities

granite counters pet friendly stainless steel pool fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool

3 Level townhouse with bump-out on all levels! Very close to Kingstowne Town Center with shops,restaurants,grocery store, outdoor pools, and gyms (included). Spacious kitchen with breakfast room, new stainless steel appliances, granite countertop and backsplash. Basement has fireplace and walks out to private fenced backyard. Available on July 31th, good credit only, pets case by case.