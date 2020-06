Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities

ABSOLUTELY STUNNING MAIN LEVEL AT CHANCERY! Luxurious upgrades, by the lake and Kingstowne amenities! Quick ride by bus to Van Dorn Metro, beltway, Fairfax Co Pkwy. This is not your typical rental - owners have put all the finest appliances, porcelain tiles, beautiful hardwoods, new carpet, renovated kitchen, bath, dual entry baths, walk-in closet. Walking trail around lake. 6 or 18 mo lease