Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Totally renovated with S/S appliances, granite counter tops, cabinets, paint, carpet and light fixtures. A very rare 2 BR/2 Bath condominium over 1200sf backing to the lake in a convenient location. 2 assigned parking plus 2 visitors pass. Lots of parking. Bright and airy. Compare with apartments in the area & you will fall in love with this one.