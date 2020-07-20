6254 Taliaferro Way

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Stunning End-unit Townhouse in Popular Kingstowne Neighborhood (Springfield/Ft. Belvoir) for RENT Beginning June 1st, $3,000/month, Bedrooms 4. Bathrooms 3 full, 1 partial. Sq Footage 1,793. Parking 2 dedicated.



This spacious townhouse stands out among the other homes for rent in the Kingstowne neighborhood.



The home's private lot and superior interior upgrades clearly provides an opportunity to rent a great property.

The main level of the home features an open floor plan with a kitchen and family room on one side and a living room and dining room on the other side. A half bath is also located on the main level of the home.



The upstairs of the home boasts 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms and a large linen closet.

The basement is quite spacious with an open recreation room, full size bathroom, fourth bedroom, and garage-sized storage and laundry room.



Home Owner Association fees (HOA) is paid by the Landlord.