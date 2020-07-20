All apartments in Kingstowne
Find more places like 6254 Taliaferro Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kingstowne, VA
/
6254 Taliaferro Way
Last updated April 11 2019 at 7:13 AM

6254 Taliaferro Way

6254 Taliaferro Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kingstowne
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

6254 Taliaferro Way, Kingstowne, VA 22315

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Stunning End-unit Townhouse in Popular Kingstowne Neighborhood (Springfield/Ft. Belvoir) for RENT Beginning June 1st, $3,000/month, Bedrooms 4. Bathrooms 3 full, 1 partial. Sq Footage 1,793. Parking 2 dedicated.

This spacious townhouse stands out among the other homes for rent in the Kingstowne neighborhood.

The home's private lot and superior interior upgrades clearly provides an opportunity to rent a great property.
The main level of the home features an open floor plan with a kitchen and family room on one side and a living room and dining room on the other side. A half bath is also located on the main level of the home.

The upstairs of the home boasts 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms and a large linen closet.
The basement is quite spacious with an open recreation room, full size bathroom, fourth bedroom, and garage-sized storage and laundry room.

Home Owner Association fees (HOA) is paid by the Landlord.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6254 Taliaferro Way have any available units?
6254 Taliaferro Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kingstowne, VA.
What amenities does 6254 Taliaferro Way have?
Some of 6254 Taliaferro Way's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6254 Taliaferro Way currently offering any rent specials?
6254 Taliaferro Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6254 Taliaferro Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 6254 Taliaferro Way is pet friendly.
Does 6254 Taliaferro Way offer parking?
Yes, 6254 Taliaferro Way offers parking.
Does 6254 Taliaferro Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6254 Taliaferro Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6254 Taliaferro Way have a pool?
No, 6254 Taliaferro Way does not have a pool.
Does 6254 Taliaferro Way have accessible units?
No, 6254 Taliaferro Way does not have accessible units.
Does 6254 Taliaferro Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6254 Taliaferro Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 6254 Taliaferro Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6254 Taliaferro Way has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Elms Kingstowne
6008 Rock Cliff Ln
Kingstowne, VA 22315

Similar Pages

Kingstowne 1 BedroomsKingstowne 2 Bedrooms
Kingstowne Dog Friendly ApartmentsKingstowne Pet Friendly Places
Kingstowne Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAWaldorf, MD
Wheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VACollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAFort Belvoir, VARiverdale Park, MDGlenmont, MDSilver Hill, MDDistrict Heights, MDDunn Loring, VA
Capitol Heights, MDWoodburn, VALaurel Hill, VACheverly, MDDumfries, VAPeppermill Village, MDSeat Pleasant, MDNational Harbor, MDBrentwood, MDSeven Corners, VATakoma Park, MDBurke, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Washington Adventist UniversityUniversity of Maryland-University College
University of Maryland-College ParkMarymount University
American University