6254 Taliaferro Way

Amenities
Stunning End-unit Townhouse in Popular Kingstowne Neighborhood (Springfield/Ft. Belvoir) for RENT Beginning June 1st, $3,000/month, Bedrooms 4. Bathrooms 3 full, 1 partial. Sq Footage 1,793. Parking 2 dedicated.
This spacious townhouse stands out among the other homes for rent in the Kingstowne neighborhood.
The home's private lot and superior interior upgrades clearly provides an opportunity to rent a great property.
The main level of the home features an open floor plan with a kitchen and family room on one side and a living room and dining room on the other side. A half bath is also located on the main level of the home.
The upstairs of the home boasts 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms and a large linen closet.
The basement is quite spacious with an open recreation room, full size bathroom, fourth bedroom, and garage-sized storage and laundry room.
Home Owner Association fees (HOA) is paid by the Landlord.