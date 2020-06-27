Beautiful 3 level townhouse walking distance to Kingstowne shopping and dining. Hardwoods throughout all levels. Easy access to 95/395/495. Close to Springfield Metro, access to the Kingstown community pool
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6187 LES DORSON LN have any available units?
6187 LES DORSON LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kingstowne, VA.
Is 6187 LES DORSON LN currently offering any rent specials?
6187 LES DORSON LN is not currently offering any rent specials.