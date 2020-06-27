All apartments in Kingstowne
Last updated July 23 2019 at 7:50 PM

6187 LES DORSON LN

6187 Les Dorson Lane · No Longer Available
Location

6187 Les Dorson Lane, Kingstowne, VA 22315

Amenities

garage
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful 3 level townhouse walking distance to Kingstowne shopping and dining. Hardwoods throughout all levels. Easy access to 95/395/495. Close to Springfield Metro, access to the Kingstown community pool

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6187 LES DORSON LN have any available units?
6187 LES DORSON LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kingstowne, VA.
Is 6187 LES DORSON LN currently offering any rent specials?
6187 LES DORSON LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6187 LES DORSON LN pet-friendly?
No, 6187 LES DORSON LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kingstowne.
Does 6187 LES DORSON LN offer parking?
Yes, 6187 LES DORSON LN offers parking.
Does 6187 LES DORSON LN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6187 LES DORSON LN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6187 LES DORSON LN have a pool?
Yes, 6187 LES DORSON LN has a pool.
Does 6187 LES DORSON LN have accessible units?
No, 6187 LES DORSON LN does not have accessible units.
Does 6187 LES DORSON LN have units with dishwashers?
No, 6187 LES DORSON LN does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6187 LES DORSON LN have units with air conditioning?
No, 6187 LES DORSON LN does not have units with air conditioning.
