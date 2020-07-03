All apartments in Kingstowne
6069 JOUST LANE

6069 Joust Lane · No Longer Available
Location

6069 Joust Lane, Kingstowne, VA 22315

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
parking
bbq/grill
6069 Joust Lane Kingstown Screaming Location Location Location , 3- Level ,3- bedroom 2- full baths top floor , Lower Level has a full bath and full size washer and dryer with two separate storage rooms , Main level has a Powder room , eat in kitchen / family room and a light filled solarium area with three skylights freshly painted and ready for you 1st BBQ , the lower level walk out to a fully fenced yard , there is a deck of the kitchen for a quick afternoon getaway , two assigned parking spaces directly in front of Town-home , make an appointment longer term lease is preferred 2- year plus , pets are case by case basis

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6069 JOUST LANE have any available units?
6069 JOUST LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kingstowne, VA.
What amenities does 6069 JOUST LANE have?
Some of 6069 JOUST LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6069 JOUST LANE currently offering any rent specials?
6069 JOUST LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6069 JOUST LANE pet-friendly?
Yes, 6069 JOUST LANE is pet friendly.
Does 6069 JOUST LANE offer parking?
Yes, 6069 JOUST LANE offers parking.
Does 6069 JOUST LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6069 JOUST LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6069 JOUST LANE have a pool?
No, 6069 JOUST LANE does not have a pool.
Does 6069 JOUST LANE have accessible units?
Yes, 6069 JOUST LANE has accessible units.
Does 6069 JOUST LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6069 JOUST LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 6069 JOUST LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 6069 JOUST LANE does not have units with air conditioning.

