Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible parking bbq/grill

6069 Joust Lane Kingstown Screaming Location Location Location , 3- Level ,3- bedroom 2- full baths top floor , Lower Level has a full bath and full size washer and dryer with two separate storage rooms , Main level has a Powder room , eat in kitchen / family room and a light filled solarium area with three skylights freshly painted and ready for you 1st BBQ , the lower level walk out to a fully fenced yard , there is a deck of the kitchen for a quick afternoon getaway , two assigned parking spaces directly in front of Town-home , make an appointment longer term lease is preferred 2- year plus , pets are case by case basis