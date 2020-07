Amenities

Gorgeous Kingstowne townhome with updated kitchen and baths! Walk to movies, restaurant and more. Home features spacious bedrooms with 2 full baths on upper level. Enjoy the open floor plan with hardwood floors, new LED recessed lighting, neutral paint and large deck off living room that backs to a common area. The lower level offers a bright and sunny walk-out recreation room with half bath, fully fenced back yard and patio. Home has been meticulously maintained.