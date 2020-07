Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful Townhome in the heart of Kingstowne Hardwood Floors on the main level and living room, wood-burning fireplace. Large eat-in kitchen that walks out onto very nice deck. Three spacious bedroom son upper levels.Walkout lower level with the fenced rear. 1 car Garage. Close to commuter routes, public transportation. No smokers, pets allowed on a case by case basis. Brand New HVAC, recently stained deck. This house is ready to move into today!