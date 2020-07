Amenities

Welcome Home. WOW, Fully upgraded, light and bright single family home in the amenity filled Kingstowne community. Conveniently located close to everything, shopping, dining, bus stop and metro. The home features an open floor concept with fireplace in family room, large modern master bathroom and walk-in closet. Laundry Room Upstairs. 2 Car Garage, Large Backyard and so much more. Don't miss out. Here is the online walk-through: https://youtu.be/k9sTywAVp7s