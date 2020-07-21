6004 MERSEY OAKS WAY

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym parking playground pool garage media room tennis court

Stunning top floor condo with many upgrades. 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, including a spacious loft overlooking the main level connected by a spiral staircase. The loft has two skylights and a marble surround fireplace. Hardwood floors are throughout the main level, living room and two bedrooms. An open floor plan kitchen with stainless steel appliances and with a newer washer and dryer in the unit. The living room has access to a private balcony with a nice view. Master bathroom upgraded with contemporary vanity, tile shower, newer toilet, and crown molding. One car garage with additional storage and an outlet for electric car charging. The condo is ideally located in the Kingstown area, within walking distance to the Kingstowne shopping center, which has restaurants, Safeway, Giant, TJMaxx, World Market, Walmart, Regal Movie theater, Springfield Mall, and many more. It also has convenient access to I-395, I 495 and I-95. Fewer than two miles to the Springfield metro station. The rent includes the access to clubhouse, fitness center, outdoor pool, basketball court, tennis court and kid playground. MOVE IN READY!