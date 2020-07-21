All apartments in Kingstowne
Location

6004 Mersey Oaks Way, Kingstowne, VA 22315

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
media room
tennis court
Stunning top floor condo with many upgrades. 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, including a spacious loft overlooking the main level connected by a spiral staircase. The loft has two skylights and a marble surround fireplace. Hardwood floors are throughout the main level, living room and two bedrooms. An open floor plan kitchen with stainless steel appliances and with a newer washer and dryer in the unit. The living room has access to a private balcony with a nice view. Master bathroom upgraded with contemporary vanity, tile shower, newer toilet, and crown molding. One car garage with additional storage and an outlet for electric car charging. The condo is ideally located in the Kingstown area, within walking distance to the Kingstowne shopping center, which has restaurants, Safeway, Giant, TJMaxx, World Market, Walmart, Regal Movie theater, Springfield Mall, and many more. It also has convenient access to I-395, I 495 and I-95. Fewer than two miles to the Springfield metro station. The rent includes the access to clubhouse, fitness center, outdoor pool, basketball court, tennis court and kid playground. MOVE IN READY!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6004 MERSEY OAKS WAY have any available units?
6004 MERSEY OAKS WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kingstowne, VA.
What amenities does 6004 MERSEY OAKS WAY have?
Some of 6004 MERSEY OAKS WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6004 MERSEY OAKS WAY currently offering any rent specials?
6004 MERSEY OAKS WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6004 MERSEY OAKS WAY pet-friendly?
No, 6004 MERSEY OAKS WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kingstowne.
Does 6004 MERSEY OAKS WAY offer parking?
Yes, 6004 MERSEY OAKS WAY offers parking.
Does 6004 MERSEY OAKS WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6004 MERSEY OAKS WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6004 MERSEY OAKS WAY have a pool?
Yes, 6004 MERSEY OAKS WAY has a pool.
Does 6004 MERSEY OAKS WAY have accessible units?
No, 6004 MERSEY OAKS WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 6004 MERSEY OAKS WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6004 MERSEY OAKS WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 6004 MERSEY OAKS WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 6004 MERSEY OAKS WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
