6004 ELLESMERE COURT

TERRIFIC 2BR- 2BA CONDO WITH LOFT AND A 1 CAR GARAGE. COZY LOFT HAS VAULTED CEILINGS WITH WOOD BURNING FIREPLACE. KITCHEN HAS NEWER APPLIANCES AND A BUILT IN EATING BAR. EXTRA STORAGE ON LOFT LEVEL. COMMUNITY HAS POOL AND TENNIS COURTS AND PLENTY OF WALKING PATHS. ACCESS TO KINGSTOWN WEIGHT ROOMS AND REC CENTERS. THIS UNIT SHOWS VERY WELL. ** VACANT** GARAGE CODE IS 2004.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
