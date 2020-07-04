6004 ELLESMERE COURT

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage pool tennis court fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

TERRIFIC 2BR- 2BA CONDO WITH LOFT AND A 1 CAR GARAGE. COZY LOFT HAS VAULTED CEILINGS WITH WOOD BURNING FIREPLACE. KITCHEN HAS NEWER APPLIANCES AND A BUILT IN EATING BAR. EXTRA STORAGE ON LOFT LEVEL. COMMUNITY HAS POOL AND TENNIS COURTS AND PLENTY OF WALKING PATHS. ACCESS TO KINGSTOWN WEIGHT ROOMS AND REC CENTERS. THIS UNIT SHOWS VERY WELL. ** VACANT** GARAGE CODE IS 2004.