Last updated January 27 2020 at 11:48 PM

6004 ELLESMERE COURT

6004 Ellesmere Court · No Longer Available
Location

6004 Ellesmere Court, Kingstowne, VA 22315

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
pool
tennis court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
TERRIFIC 2BR- 2BA CONDO WITH LOFT AND A 1 CAR GARAGE. COZY LOFT HAS VAULTED CEILINGS WITH WOOD BURNING FIREPLACE. KITCHEN HAS NEWER APPLIANCES AND A BUILT IN EATING BAR. EXTRA STORAGE ON LOFT LEVEL. COMMUNITY HAS POOL AND TENNIS COURTS AND PLENTY OF WALKING PATHS. ACCESS TO KINGSTOWN WEIGHT ROOMS AND REC CENTERS. THIS UNIT SHOWS VERY WELL. ** VACANT** GARAGE CODE IS 2004.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

