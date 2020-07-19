All apartments in Kingstowne
6001 MERSEY OAKS WAY

6001 Mersey Oaks Way · No Longer Available
Location

6001 Mersey Oaks Way, Kingstowne, VA 22315

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
STUNNING TOP FLOOR HOME IN MANCHESTER LAKES ~ DRAMATIC 2-STORY LOFT OVERLOOKS MAIN LEVEL ~ MARBLE SURROUND FIREPLACE ~ LAMINATE FLOORS ~ UPDATED KITCHEN W/GRANITE-SS APPLIANCES-CERAMIC TILED BATHS-CONVENIENT REAR FROM GARAGE-PLUS 1 TANDEM PARKING SPACE. PET CASE BY CASE WITH $50 PER MONTH PET RENT. MAX 2 UNRELATED ADULTS. MAX 2 INCOMES TO QUALIFY. WILL ONLY CONSIDER LEASE ENDING MAY/JUNE. EMAIL ALL QUESTIONS TO LISTINGAGENT@PROMAXREALTORS.COM

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6001 MERSEY OAKS WAY have any available units?
6001 MERSEY OAKS WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kingstowne, VA.
What amenities does 6001 MERSEY OAKS WAY have?
Some of 6001 MERSEY OAKS WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6001 MERSEY OAKS WAY currently offering any rent specials?
6001 MERSEY OAKS WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6001 MERSEY OAKS WAY pet-friendly?
Yes, 6001 MERSEY OAKS WAY is pet friendly.
Does 6001 MERSEY OAKS WAY offer parking?
Yes, 6001 MERSEY OAKS WAY offers parking.
Does 6001 MERSEY OAKS WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6001 MERSEY OAKS WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6001 MERSEY OAKS WAY have a pool?
No, 6001 MERSEY OAKS WAY does not have a pool.
Does 6001 MERSEY OAKS WAY have accessible units?
No, 6001 MERSEY OAKS WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 6001 MERSEY OAKS WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6001 MERSEY OAKS WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 6001 MERSEY OAKS WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 6001 MERSEY OAKS WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
