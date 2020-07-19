6001 MERSEY OAKS WAY

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

STUNNING TOP FLOOR HOME IN MANCHESTER LAKES ~ DRAMATIC 2-STORY LOFT OVERLOOKS MAIN LEVEL ~ MARBLE SURROUND FIREPLACE ~ LAMINATE FLOORS ~ UPDATED KITCHEN W/GRANITE-SS APPLIANCES-CERAMIC TILED BATHS-CONVENIENT REAR FROM GARAGE-PLUS 1 TANDEM PARKING SPACE. PET CASE BY CASE WITH $50 PER MONTH PET RENT. MAX 2 UNRELATED ADULTS. MAX 2 INCOMES TO QUALIFY. WILL ONLY CONSIDER LEASE ENDING MAY/JUNE. EMAIL ALL QUESTIONS TO LISTINGAGENT@PROMAXREALTORS.COM