Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court on-site laundry parking pool tennis court

Welcome to 5981 Wescott Hills Way, a delightful brick end-unit townhome in highly desirable Kingstowne. This warm and welcoming home features an open floor plan with an abundance of natural light. The bright and cheerful eat-in kitchen has gorgeous granite counters, stainless-steel appliances and a large breakfast area with a bay window. There are two great decks, perfect for relaxing or entertaining guests. Upstairs, the master bedroom has a walk-in closet and master bath with updated vanity and lighting. On the lower level you'll find a spacious rec room, bonus room, laundry room and full bath. There is a sliding glass door leading to the lower deck and fully fenced-in backyard. This residence offers fantastic community amenities including pools, basketball courts, tennis courts and much more. It also has easy access to I-95/395/495, Kingstowne and Springfield Town Centers and Wegmans!