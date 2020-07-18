All apartments in Kingstowne
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:00 AM

5981 WESCOTT HILLS WAY

5981 Wescott Hills Way · No Longer Available
Location

5981 Wescott Hills Way, Kingstowne, VA 22315

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
on-site laundry
parking
pool
tennis court
Welcome to 5981 Wescott Hills Way, a delightful brick end-unit townhome in highly desirable Kingstowne. This warm and welcoming home features an open floor plan with an abundance of natural light. The bright and cheerful eat-in kitchen has gorgeous granite counters, stainless-steel appliances and a large breakfast area with a bay window. There are two great decks, perfect for relaxing or entertaining guests. Upstairs, the master bedroom has a walk-in closet and master bath with updated vanity and lighting. On the lower level you'll find a spacious rec room, bonus room, laundry room and full bath. There is a sliding glass door leading to the lower deck and fully fenced-in backyard. This residence offers fantastic community amenities including pools, basketball courts, tennis courts and much more. It also has easy access to I-95/395/495, Kingstowne and Springfield Town Centers and Wegmans!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5981 WESCOTT HILLS WAY have any available units?
5981 WESCOTT HILLS WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kingstowne, VA.
What amenities does 5981 WESCOTT HILLS WAY have?
Some of 5981 WESCOTT HILLS WAY's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5981 WESCOTT HILLS WAY currently offering any rent specials?
5981 WESCOTT HILLS WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5981 WESCOTT HILLS WAY pet-friendly?
No, 5981 WESCOTT HILLS WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kingstowne.
Does 5981 WESCOTT HILLS WAY offer parking?
Yes, 5981 WESCOTT HILLS WAY offers parking.
Does 5981 WESCOTT HILLS WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5981 WESCOTT HILLS WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5981 WESCOTT HILLS WAY have a pool?
Yes, 5981 WESCOTT HILLS WAY has a pool.
Does 5981 WESCOTT HILLS WAY have accessible units?
No, 5981 WESCOTT HILLS WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 5981 WESCOTT HILLS WAY have units with dishwashers?
No, 5981 WESCOTT HILLS WAY does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5981 WESCOTT HILLS WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 5981 WESCOTT HILLS WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
