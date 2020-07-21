All apartments in Kingstowne
5911 DUNGENESS LN
5911 DUNGENESS LN

5911 Dungeness Lane · No Longer Available
Location

5911 Dungeness Lane, Kingstowne, VA 22315

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
parking
playground
pool
Welcome to 5911 Dungeness Lane, a beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome located on a cul-de-sac backing to trees in the sought-after community of Kingstowne! The kitchen features matching appliances, a tile backsplash, deep sink, pantry, and a sun-lit breakfast nook with two double windows. Beautiful wood floors flow throughout the living ~ dining room combo which boasts a fireplace with a wood mantel, and a door that leads to the deck with a wooded view. Upstairs is a large master bedroom with a lighted ceiling fan and a walk-in closet, while down the hall is the roomy second bedroom with a good-sized closet. Both bedrooms have easy access to the full bath with a dual sink vanity and skylight. The lower level includes the third bedroom with a walk-in closet, full bath and a sliding glass door to the fenced backyard with a deck. There is also a separate laundry and storage room located on the lower level. Residents of Kingstowne enjoy the many community amenities: pools, fitness centers, sports courts, playgrounds and more! Ft. Belvoir, two Metro stations, major commuter routes, and the Kingstowne Town Center are all located just a few minutes down the road. Call us today for a tour of this fantastic home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5911 DUNGENESS LN have any available units?
5911 DUNGENESS LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kingstowne, VA.
What amenities does 5911 DUNGENESS LN have?
Some of 5911 DUNGENESS LN's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5911 DUNGENESS LN currently offering any rent specials?
5911 DUNGENESS LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5911 DUNGENESS LN pet-friendly?
No, 5911 DUNGENESS LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kingstowne.
Does 5911 DUNGENESS LN offer parking?
Yes, 5911 DUNGENESS LN offers parking.
Does 5911 DUNGENESS LN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5911 DUNGENESS LN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5911 DUNGENESS LN have a pool?
Yes, 5911 DUNGENESS LN has a pool.
Does 5911 DUNGENESS LN have accessible units?
No, 5911 DUNGENESS LN does not have accessible units.
Does 5911 DUNGENESS LN have units with dishwashers?
No, 5911 DUNGENESS LN does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5911 DUNGENESS LN have units with air conditioning?
No, 5911 DUNGENESS LN does not have units with air conditioning.
