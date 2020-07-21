5911 DUNGENESS LN

Amenities

Welcome to 5911 Dungeness Lane, a beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome located on a cul-de-sac backing to trees in the sought-after community of Kingstowne! The kitchen features matching appliances, a tile backsplash, deep sink, pantry, and a sun-lit breakfast nook with two double windows. Beautiful wood floors flow throughout the living ~ dining room combo which boasts a fireplace with a wood mantel, and a door that leads to the deck with a wooded view. Upstairs is a large master bedroom with a lighted ceiling fan and a walk-in closet, while down the hall is the roomy second bedroom with a good-sized closet. Both bedrooms have easy access to the full bath with a dual sink vanity and skylight. The lower level includes the third bedroom with a walk-in closet, full bath and a sliding glass door to the fenced backyard with a deck. There is also a separate laundry and storage room located on the lower level. Residents of Kingstowne enjoy the many community amenities: pools, fitness centers, sports courts, playgrounds and more! Ft. Belvoir, two Metro stations, major commuter routes, and the Kingstowne Town Center are all located just a few minutes down the road. Call us today for a tour of this fantastic home!