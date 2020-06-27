5909 SIR CAMBRIDGE WAY

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed media room pet friendly tennis court

Recently renovated upper level bath. Sunny Eat-In-Kitchen with granite tops, stainless steel appliances, newer built-in microwave. Newer washer & dryer. Walk-out basement can be 3rd bdrm/recreation rm & bath. Freshly painted, newer HVAC system, carpets & window blinds. Open floor plan main level has hardwood floors and a cozy wood-burning fireplace flows to a large deck w/ tree-lined private view. Total square feet is over 1,550 sq ft. lots of tree-shaded parking in front. The highly-sought after community of Kingstowne has lots of playgrounds, 2 pools, 2 gyms, parks, tennis & basketball courts, shops & more. Easy access to 2 Metros, I-495, I-95, I-395, Old Towne, movie theaters, restaurants. Pets on Case By Case basis. Two year minimum.