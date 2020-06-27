All apartments in Kingstowne
Find more places like 5909 SIR CAMBRIDGE WAY.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kingstowne, VA
/
5909 SIR CAMBRIDGE WAY
Last updated August 20 2019 at 6:54 PM

5909 SIR CAMBRIDGE WAY

5909 Sir Cambridge Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kingstowne
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5909 Sir Cambridge Way, Kingstowne, VA 22315

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
media room
pet friendly
tennis court
Recently renovated upper level bath. Sunny Eat-In-Kitchen with granite tops, stainless steel appliances, newer built-in microwave. Newer washer & dryer. Walk-out basement can be 3rd bdrm/recreation rm & bath. Freshly painted, newer HVAC system, carpets & window blinds. Open floor plan main level has hardwood floors and a cozy wood-burning fireplace flows to a large deck w/ tree-lined private view. Total square feet is over 1,550 sq ft. lots of tree-shaded parking in front. The highly-sought after community of Kingstowne has lots of playgrounds, 2 pools, 2 gyms, parks, tennis & basketball courts, shops & more. Easy access to 2 Metros, I-495, I-95, I-395, Old Towne, movie theaters, restaurants. Pets on Case By Case basis. Two year minimum.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5909 SIR CAMBRIDGE WAY have any available units?
5909 SIR CAMBRIDGE WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kingstowne, VA.
What amenities does 5909 SIR CAMBRIDGE WAY have?
Some of 5909 SIR CAMBRIDGE WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5909 SIR CAMBRIDGE WAY currently offering any rent specials?
5909 SIR CAMBRIDGE WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5909 SIR CAMBRIDGE WAY pet-friendly?
Yes, 5909 SIR CAMBRIDGE WAY is pet friendly.
Does 5909 SIR CAMBRIDGE WAY offer parking?
Yes, 5909 SIR CAMBRIDGE WAY offers parking.
Does 5909 SIR CAMBRIDGE WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5909 SIR CAMBRIDGE WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5909 SIR CAMBRIDGE WAY have a pool?
Yes, 5909 SIR CAMBRIDGE WAY has a pool.
Does 5909 SIR CAMBRIDGE WAY have accessible units?
No, 5909 SIR CAMBRIDGE WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 5909 SIR CAMBRIDGE WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5909 SIR CAMBRIDGE WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 5909 SIR CAMBRIDGE WAY have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5909 SIR CAMBRIDGE WAY has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Elms Kingstowne
6008 Rock Cliff Ln
Kingstowne, VA 22315

Similar Pages

Kingstowne 1 BedroomsKingstowne 2 Bedrooms
Kingstowne Apartments with ParkingKingstowne Dog Friendly Apartments
Kingstowne Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAWaldorf, MD
Wheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VACollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAFort Belvoir, VARiverdale Park, MDGlenmont, MDNewington, VASilver Hill, MDDistrict Heights, MD
Dunn Loring, VAWoodburn, VATriangle, VALaurel Hill, VACheverly, MDDumfries, VAPeppermill Village, MDNational Harbor, MDBrentwood, MDGlenarden, MDGreenbriar, VAMontclair, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College Park
Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of America