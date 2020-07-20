5689 TOWER HILL CIRCLE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished ice maker in unit laundry oven refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities gym pool table sauna

STATELY SINGLE FAMILY HOME IN KINGSTOWNE. Gorgous 2-story foyer with curved staircase leads to spacious master suite and attached sitting area. Huge walk in closet and master bath. Gourmet kitchen with SS appliances, island, breakfast bar and a eat in table space. A wet bar, pool table, fitness equipment and sauna in the basement make guest entertaining a breeze. Convenient location close to Kingstowne Towne Center, Ft Belvoir, Old Town Alexandria, Pentagon and downtown DC. It can also be rented furnished.