5689 TOWER HILL CIRCLE

Amenities
STATELY SINGLE FAMILY HOME IN KINGSTOWNE. Gorgous 2-story foyer with curved staircase leads to spacious master suite and attached sitting area. Huge walk in closet and master bath. Gourmet kitchen with SS appliances, island, breakfast bar and a eat in table space. A wet bar, pool table, fitness equipment and sauna in the basement make guest entertaining a breeze. Convenient location close to Kingstowne Towne Center, Ft Belvoir, Old Town Alexandria, Pentagon and downtown DC. It can also be rented furnished.