5582 JOWETT COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities gym pool garage

Application in progress. If you are looking for a well-cared home, this end-unit home is ready for you! Convenient to 2 Metro Stations and the Kingstowne Town Center. Only minutes to I395/I495. HOA w/ pools, fitness center, and party rooms. White clean carpets on all 3 levels. AM/FM intercom. Granite w/ stainless appliances. Gas stove. Side by side washer and dryer. 1 car garage. Huge master suite with soaking tub with his/her vanity. Spacious master closets. Plenty of storage space throughout. Breakfast area with beautiful views of wooded backyard. Brand new deck to be stained in the Spring. Basement features half bath, gas fireplace, cabinets, walk out to patio and stairs to deck. Fenced in yard. Little yard maintenance. No vaping or any type of smoking will be allowed in home.