All apartments in Kingstowne
Find more places like 5582 JOWETT COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kingstowne, VA
/
5582 JOWETT COURT
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5582 JOWETT COURT

5582 Jowett Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kingstowne
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gyms
See all

Location

5582 Jowett Court, Kingstowne, VA 22315
Rose Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
pool
garage
Application in progress. If you are looking for a well-cared home, this end-unit home is ready for you! Convenient to 2 Metro Stations and the Kingstowne Town Center. Only minutes to I395/I495. HOA w/ pools, fitness center, and party rooms. White clean carpets on all 3 levels. AM/FM intercom. Granite w/ stainless appliances. Gas stove. Side by side washer and dryer. 1 car garage. Huge master suite with soaking tub with his/her vanity. Spacious master closets. Plenty of storage space throughout. Breakfast area with beautiful views of wooded backyard. Brand new deck to be stained in the Spring. Basement features half bath, gas fireplace, cabinets, walk out to patio and stairs to deck. Fenced in yard. Little yard maintenance. No vaping or any type of smoking will be allowed in home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5582 JOWETT COURT have any available units?
5582 JOWETT COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kingstowne, VA.
What amenities does 5582 JOWETT COURT have?
Some of 5582 JOWETT COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5582 JOWETT COURT currently offering any rent specials?
5582 JOWETT COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5582 JOWETT COURT pet-friendly?
No, 5582 JOWETT COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kingstowne.
Does 5582 JOWETT COURT offer parking?
Yes, 5582 JOWETT COURT offers parking.
Does 5582 JOWETT COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5582 JOWETT COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5582 JOWETT COURT have a pool?
Yes, 5582 JOWETT COURT has a pool.
Does 5582 JOWETT COURT have accessible units?
No, 5582 JOWETT COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 5582 JOWETT COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5582 JOWETT COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 5582 JOWETT COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 5582 JOWETT COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Elms Kingstowne
6008 Rock Cliff Ln
Kingstowne, VA 22315

Similar Pages

Kingstowne 1 BedroomsKingstowne 2 Bedrooms
Kingstowne Dog Friendly ApartmentsKingstowne Pet Friendly Places
Kingstowne Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAWaldorf, MD
Wheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VACollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAFort Belvoir, VARiverdale Park, MDGlenmont, MDSilver Hill, MDDistrict Heights, MDDunn Loring, VA
Capitol Heights, MDWoodburn, VALaurel Hill, VACheverly, MDDumfries, VAPeppermill Village, MDSeat Pleasant, MDNational Harbor, MDBrentwood, MDSeven Corners, VATakoma Park, MDBurke, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Washington Adventist UniversityUniversity of Maryland-University College
University of Maryland-College ParkMarymount University
American University