5556 JOWETT CT

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities gym parking playground pool garage

Welcome to 5556 Jowett Court, an immaculate end-unit townhouse backing to trees in highly sought after Kingstowne. This home features 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 2 half baths and a 1-car garage. Hardwood floors grace the foyer, kitchen and breakfast area and the open kitchen features granite countertops, a breakfast bar and a cozy breakfast area with a bay window allowing tons of natural light. The master bedroom suite offers a vaulted ceiling, a large walk-in closet and a private master bath with a dual sink vanity, soaking tub and separate shower. On the lower level is a spacious rec room with walkout stairs to the patio and fenced-in backyard. Ideally located minutes from 2 Metros and all major commuter routes. It is also a short drive to Springfield and Kingstowne Town Center. This residence enjoys the fantastic Kingstowne amenities, including, rec centers, outdoor pools, sports courts, fitness centers, walking paths and numerous tot lots.