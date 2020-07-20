All apartments in Kingstowne
5556 JOWETT CT

5556 Jowett Court · No Longer Available
Location

5556 Jowett Court, Kingstowne, VA 22315
Rose Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
Welcome to 5556 Jowett Court, an immaculate end-unit townhouse backing to trees in highly sought after Kingstowne. This home features 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 2 half baths and a 1-car garage. Hardwood floors grace the foyer, kitchen and breakfast area and the open kitchen features granite countertops, a breakfast bar and a cozy breakfast area with a bay window allowing tons of natural light. The master bedroom suite offers a vaulted ceiling, a large walk-in closet and a private master bath with a dual sink vanity, soaking tub and separate shower. On the lower level is a spacious rec room with walkout stairs to the patio and fenced-in backyard. Ideally located minutes from 2 Metros and all major commuter routes. It is also a short drive to Springfield and Kingstowne Town Center. This residence enjoys the fantastic Kingstowne amenities, including, rec centers, outdoor pools, sports courts, fitness centers, walking paths and numerous tot lots.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5556 JOWETT CT have any available units?
5556 JOWETT CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kingstowne, VA.
What amenities does 5556 JOWETT CT have?
Some of 5556 JOWETT CT's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5556 JOWETT CT currently offering any rent specials?
5556 JOWETT CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5556 JOWETT CT pet-friendly?
No, 5556 JOWETT CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kingstowne.
Does 5556 JOWETT CT offer parking?
Yes, 5556 JOWETT CT offers parking.
Does 5556 JOWETT CT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5556 JOWETT CT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5556 JOWETT CT have a pool?
Yes, 5556 JOWETT CT has a pool.
Does 5556 JOWETT CT have accessible units?
No, 5556 JOWETT CT does not have accessible units.
Does 5556 JOWETT CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5556 JOWETT CT has units with dishwashers.
Does 5556 JOWETT CT have units with air conditioning?
No, 5556 JOWETT CT does not have units with air conditioning.
