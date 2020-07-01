5286 SANDYFORD STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Gorgeous 3-level, 2-car garage, brick front townhome for rent in Kingstown. This is a huge 3-bed, 3 bath home with a fully finished basement; the bumps make all the difference; over 2,100 sf of living space. Pet-friendly and located minutes from 95, 495, and the Franconia Springfield Metro. Walking distance to Kingstowne Town Center, you are close to everything and anything. Master bedroom is large enough for anyone~s furniture and the vaulted ceiling makes it feel even bigger. Two walk-in closets and dual vanity master bath. Huge main level with living room, dining room, family room, kitchen, sunroom, and large private deck. The lower level is finished with lots of windows and a walkout to a fenced yard.