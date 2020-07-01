All apartments in Kingstowne
5286 SANDYFORD STREET

5286 Sandyford Street · No Longer Available
Location

5286 Sandyford Street, Kingstowne, VA 22315
Rose Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Gorgeous 3-level, 2-car garage, brick front townhome for rent in Kingstown. This is a huge 3-bed, 3 bath home with a fully finished basement; the bumps make all the difference; over 2,100 sf of living space. Pet-friendly and located minutes from 95, 495, and the Franconia Springfield Metro. Walking distance to Kingstowne Town Center, you are close to everything and anything. Master bedroom is large enough for anyone~s furniture and the vaulted ceiling makes it feel even bigger. Two walk-in closets and dual vanity master bath. Huge main level with living room, dining room, family room, kitchen, sunroom, and large private deck. The lower level is finished with lots of windows and a walkout to a fenced yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5286 SANDYFORD STREET have any available units?
5286 SANDYFORD STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kingstowne, VA.
What amenities does 5286 SANDYFORD STREET have?
Some of 5286 SANDYFORD STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5286 SANDYFORD STREET currently offering any rent specials?
5286 SANDYFORD STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5286 SANDYFORD STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 5286 SANDYFORD STREET is pet friendly.
Does 5286 SANDYFORD STREET offer parking?
Yes, 5286 SANDYFORD STREET offers parking.
Does 5286 SANDYFORD STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5286 SANDYFORD STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5286 SANDYFORD STREET have a pool?
No, 5286 SANDYFORD STREET does not have a pool.
Does 5286 SANDYFORD STREET have accessible units?
No, 5286 SANDYFORD STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 5286 SANDYFORD STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5286 SANDYFORD STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 5286 SANDYFORD STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 5286 SANDYFORD STREET does not have units with air conditioning.

