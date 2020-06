5250 SAINT GENEVIEVE PLACE

Amenities

Available immediately. No pets, no smoking. This updated home is completely move-in ready! Features updated kitchen with granite counters, new tile floor, and stainless appliances. Great floor plan. Large master bedroom with en-suite bath. Three bedrooms on upper level. Remodeled upper hall bathroom. Remodeled main level powder room. Remodeled basement powder room. Energy efficient windows. Walk out basement with fireplace! Fenced in yard with patio. Two assigned parking spaces right in front of home. SUBMIT APPLICATION ONLINE at: https://listing2leasing.com/q.php?q=5250-saint-genevieve-pl-alexandria-va-22315-wrnlnx