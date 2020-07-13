All apartments in James City County
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:00 AM

Steeplechase

3700 W Steeplechase Way · (757) 866-4601
Location

3700 W Steeplechase Way, James City County, VA 23188

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 3821CE · Avail. Sep 17

$1,133

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 680 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3710GW · Avail. Aug 14

$1,353

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 934 sqft

Unit 3801DG · Avail. Sep 5

$1,373

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 934 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3803FG · Avail. Jul 23

$1,543

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1073 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Steeplechase.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
24hr gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
extra storage
Property Amenities
clubhouse
24hr gym
pool
tennis court
volleyball court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pet friendly
courtyard
dog park
internet cafe
Welcome to the beautiful wooded setting of Steeplechase Apartments in Williamsburg, centrally located in historic Williamsburg convenient to shopping, dining, entertainment and the I-64. Relax on your Williamsburg Apartment balcony or patio; exercise in the fitness center or on the tennis and sand volleyball courts. Steeplechase Williamsburg apartments feature spacious 1, 2, and 3 bedroom homes, fireplaces, large closets, washer and dryer, and fully-equipped kitchens. For your next apartment in Steeplechase, choose from our range of apartment rentals at Steeplechase Apartments. Come and visit us soon!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300-$500
rent: $25
restrictions: breed restrictions apply
Parking Details: Assigned. On-site parking.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Steeplechase have any available units?
Steeplechase has 4 units available starting at $1,133 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Steeplechase have?
Some of Steeplechase's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Steeplechase currently offering any rent specials?
Steeplechase is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Steeplechase pet-friendly?
Yes, Steeplechase is pet friendly.
Does Steeplechase offer parking?
Yes, Steeplechase offers parking.
Does Steeplechase have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Steeplechase offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Steeplechase have a pool?
Yes, Steeplechase has a pool.
Does Steeplechase have accessible units?
No, Steeplechase does not have accessible units.
Does Steeplechase have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Steeplechase has units with dishwashers.
Does Steeplechase have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Steeplechase has units with air conditioning.
