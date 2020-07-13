Apartment List
/
VA
/
innsbrook
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:02 AM

150 Apartments for rent in Innsbrook, VA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Innsbrook apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a priv... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
$
65 Units Available
Innsbrook
Innslake Place
4245 Innslake Dr, Innsbrook, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,034
647 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
976 sqft
Introducing Innslake Place, a luxury apartment community, located in the newly reinvented urban center of Innsbrook.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Innsbrook
4616 Sadler Grove Way
4616 Sadler Grove Way, Innsbrook, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
3176 sqft
4616 Sadler Grove Way Available 09/01/20 Awesome Transitional in Sadler Grove - Beautiful and spacious 4 bedroom 3.5 bath home awaits you. This home has been meticulously maintained by the original owner.

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 12:57am
1 Unit Available
Innsbrook
4003 Bush Lake Place
4003 Bush Lake Place, Innsbrook, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1488 sqft
Great townhouse with lots of living space. 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths in a convenient location to all major roads & shopping. Ceramic tile floors in kitchen & foyer and hardwood floors in living & dining rooms.

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Innsbrook
11412 Sadler Walk Lane
11412 Sadler Walk Lane, Innsbrook, VA
5 Bedrooms
$2,550
2792 sqft
Beautiful brick front home with 5 bedrooms and 3 baths available now for lease. Highly desirable Henrico County public schools, Rivers Edge Elementary, Holman Middle, and Glen Allen High. This lovely home has an open floor plan and a great flow.
Results within 1 mile of Innsbrook
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
9 Units Available
Broadmoor Apartment Homes
9475 W Broad St, Henrico County, VA
1 Bedroom
$914
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Join us at the newly renovated Broadmoor Apartment Homes in Henrico, Virginia.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
46 Units Available
The Madison Apartments
4000 Spring Oak Dr, Short Pump, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,110
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
1095 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,615
1252 sqft
This gated community is pet friendly and features a clubhouse, volleyball court, hot tub, and 24-hour gym. Apartments have fireplaces and in-unit laundry. Short Pump Town Center, IMAX, and other retail locations nearby.
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
4 Units Available
Copper Mill Apartments
3400 Coppermill Trce, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,107
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,379
989 sqft
Located just minutes away from West Broad Street and I-64 with easy access to shopping and dining. Landscaped community with large pool and poolside fire pit. Units have private patio/balcony.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 10:37am
11 Units Available
Harbor Village
2370 Harpoon Ct, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
832 sqft
Tucked comfortably into Richmond's West End, Harbor Village offers you the serenity of a secluded setting with convenient access to all areas of the city.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 12:15am
$
30 Units Available
Flats at West Broad Village
3930 Wild Goose Ln, Glen Allen, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,268
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1243 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,224
1527 sqft
Thoughtfully designed apartments with extra storage and high ceilings. Community includes a cyber cafe, playground and business center. Near General Sheppard Crump Memorial Park and I-295.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
$
16 Units Available
Copper Spring
3301 Coppermill Trace, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$985
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1050 sqft
Residential community near Legacy at Mayland and I-64, with quick access to Downtown Richmond. Open units with fully equipped kitchens, private patios/balconies, ceiling fans, Palladian windows, and large bathroom vanities.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
$
9 Units Available
Hickory Creek
2344 Hickory Creek Dr, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$954
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
988 sqft
Prime location in the heart of Richmond and close to shopping and dining. Units have in-home laundry, walk-in closets and extra storage space. Tenants have access to tennis court, sauna, pool and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
$
28 Units Available
The Trails at Short Pump
3900 Acadia Ln, Short Pump, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,025
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
922 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,570
1065 sqft
The Trails at Short Pump is an upscale apartment community in Richmond, Virginia. We are conveniently located near I-295, I-64, and Rt.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
3 Units Available
Brookdale Apartments
9027 Horrigan Ct, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$874
432 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Take a Virtual Tour Now! Brookdale Apartments in Henrico, VA are anything but ordinary.

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
10504 Barbara Lane
10504 Barbara Lane, Henrico County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
2076 sqft
10504 Barbara Lane Available 08/04/20 Beautiful Three Bed, Two and a Half Bath Townhome in the West End! - Welcome home! This spacious 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath town home in Three Chopt Village has everything you could want.

1 of 34

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
2417 Liesfeld Parkway
2417 Liesfeld Parkway, Short Pump, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,995
2764 sqft
This is a STUNNING 4 bedroom, 4.

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2300 Liesfeld Parkway
2300 Liesfeld Parkway, Short Pump, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,295
2218 sqft
2300 Liesfeld Parkway Available 08/08/20 Beautiful West Broad Townhome - West Broad Village rental... we know it's hard to ignore those words! Then add to that the fact it was built in 2015.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Twin Hickory
839 Parkland Place
839 Parkland Place, Short Pump, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1760 sqft
839 Parkland Place Available 08/17/20 839 Parkland Place - 3 Bed, 2.5 Bath End Unit Townhouse Located in Twin Hickory - 24 month lease - Available approximately 8/17\2020. 839 Parkland Place is a beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
9304 Coleson Road
9304 Coleson Road, Henrico County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1188 sqft
Wow! Can't believe the owner renovated this home with tons of upgrades for a rental home. Home features 3 bedrooms 2 baths and Stunning renovations from top to bottom.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3808 Pumpkin Seed Lane
3808 Pumpkin Seed Lane, Short Pump, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
2234 sqft
3808 Pumpkin Seed Lane Available 07/15/20 Ready for Showings Mid-July! 3808 Pumpkin Seed Lane - Spacious 3 Bedroom, 2.

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 01:03am
1 Unit Available
308 Geese Landing
308 Geese Landing, Short Pump, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,780
2800 sqft
Three-level townhome that features a front-entry, two-car garage. The lower level offers a hardwood foyer and spacious recreation room.

1 of 34

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
3906 Pumpkin Seed Lane
3906 Pumpkin Seed Lane, Short Pump, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
2220 sqft
SHORT PUMP TOWNHOME in WEST BROAD VILLAGE! One-of-a-kind community in Richmond's exclusive West End. Behind Whole Foods Grocery, with walking trails, ponds, sidewalks. Easy strolls to over 10 restaurants and eateries. 3 Beds, 2.5 Full Baths.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Twin Hickory
620 Haven Mews Cir
620 Haven Mews Circle, Short Pump, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,975
Welcome to this beautiful Town home for rent at Townes at Pouncey Place, Short Pump! This home offers 4 bedrooms and 3 full baths, Open floor plan, bright with many windows for lots of natural light, full-brick front, stunning kitchen with
Results within 5 miles of Innsbrook
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
12 Units Available
The Village at Horsepen
6701 Dartmouth Ave, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,061
589 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
628 sqft
The Village at Horsepen is an award winning Richmond Area Apartment Community. Conveniently located near Libbie Mill-Midtown, Bon Secours St.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 12:10am
4 Units Available
Dumbarton
Carriage Club Apartments
7098 Fernwood St, Dumbarton, VA
1 Bedroom
$860
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1176 sqft
Close to I-64 and I-295, these homes feature hardwood floors, walk-in closets, and energy-efficient appliances. Common amenities include a dog park, poolside grills, a tennis court, and a swimming pool.
City Guide for Innsbrook, VA

Innsbrook is home to a local beloved concert series, Innsbrook After Hours. The concert series is outdoors, and it's been running for 28 years now for local Richmond and Innsbrook residents.

Innsbrook, Virginia is a tiny little place that some consider a neighborhood, just north of Richmond. Despite its size (it's home to only about 7,500 people), Innsbrook is actually its own town, and it has the benefit of being both a quiet, suburban place to live, and being directly connected to the state capital of Richmond. Most people in Innsbrook commute into and out of Richmond for work or play, but that doesn't mean there's not plenty to do in Innsbrook itself! In fact, the tiny place has a ton of recreation and entertainment options, and you're sure to be able to keep entertained if you find an apartment to rent here. Pack your bag and head to Innsbrook to look for your apt for rent any time of year -- the weather there year round is mild and temperate, and the people there have that undeniable southern hospitality! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Innsbrook, VA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Innsbrook apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Innsbrook 1 BedroomsInnsbrook 2 BedroomsInnsbrook 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsInnsbrook 3 BedroomsInnsbrook Accessible Apartments
Innsbrook Apartments with BalconyInnsbrook Apartments with GarageInnsbrook Apartments with GymInnsbrook Apartments with Hardwood FloorsInnsbrook Apartments with Move-in Specials
Innsbrook Apartments with ParkingInnsbrook Apartments with PoolInnsbrook Apartments with Washer-DryerInnsbrook Dog Friendly ApartmentsInnsbrook Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Richmond, VAFredericksburg, VAPetersburg, VAChester, VAShort Pump, VAColonial Heights, VAHopewell, VATuckahoe, VAGlen Allen, VAMechanicsville, VA
Laurel, VABon Air, VAMeadowbrook, VABrandermill, VAManchester, VADumbarton, VASandston, VAAshland, VABellwood, VAFalmouth, VA
Spotsylvania Courthouse, VAPrince George, VAWoodlake, VALake of the Woods, VAEast Highland Park, VAMontrose, VALakeside, VAWyndham, VAHighland Springs, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of RichmondJ Sargeant Reynolds Community College
University of Mary WashingtonVirginia Commonwealth University
Virginia Union University