Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel dishwasher hardwood floors carpet ceiling fan microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse courtyard dog park fire pit 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill bike storage garage package receiving cc payments coffee bar conference room dog grooming area e-payments game room internet access key fob access online portal pool table yoga

***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour. If you elect to use our online tour scheduler, please note that an appointment request is not confirmed until approved by a member of our leasing team.***Discover your new home at our 1 and 2 bedroom apartments in Richmond, VA - 2000 West Creek. The soaring 9' ceilings and quartz countertops offer a touch of elegance throughout each home. With easy access to Highway 288, the rest of Richmond is just a short drive away.Throughout our community, residents can enjoy the resort-style swimming pool and outdoor courtyard, state of the art fitness center, and clubroom. Our convenient location is just minutes away from the Short Pump Town Center and all of the dining, shopping, and entertainment featured. Comfort and convenience are at your fingertips.