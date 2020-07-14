All apartments in Richmond
Find more places like
2000 West Creek.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:59 AM

2000 West Creek

2000 Broad Branch Cir · (804) 265-4127
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Schedule a Virtual or Self Guided Tour today and SAVE $300 on your FIRST MONTHS RENT! *Offer valid on select apartment homes. Restrictions apply. See leasing agent for details.
Location

2000 Broad Branch Cir, Richmond, VA 23238

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 2254 · Avail. Sep 13

$1,251

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 647 sqft

Unit 4305 · Avail. Sep 17

$1,325

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 688 sqft

Unit 2253 · Avail. Sep 14

$1,340

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 688 sqft

See 4+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3450 · Avail. Aug 11

$1,573

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1065 sqft

Unit 4304 · Avail. Aug 17

$1,578

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1065 sqft

Unit 3308 · Avail. now

$1,581

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1141 sqft

See 12+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 2000 West Creek.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
dishwasher
hardwood floors
carpet
ceiling fan
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
courtyard
dog park
fire pit
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
package receiving
cc payments
coffee bar
conference room
dog grooming area
e-payments
game room
internet access
key fob access
online portal
pool table
yoga
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour. If you elect to use our online tour scheduler, please note that an appointment request is not confirmed until approved by a member of our leasing team.***Discover your new home at our 1 and 2 bedroom apartments in Richmond, VA - 2000 West Creek. The soaring 9' ceilings and quartz countertops offer a touch of elegance throughout each home. With easy access to Highway 288, the rest of Richmond is just a short drive away.Throughout our community, residents can enjoy the resort-style swimming pool and outdoor courtyard, state of the art fitness center, and clubroom. Our convenient location is just minutes away from the Short Pump Town Center and all of the dining, shopping, and entertainment featured. Comfort and convenience are at your fingertips.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: Based on credit
Move-in Fees: $200 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: One time(non-refundable) $350 for 1pet; $150 for 2pet
limit: Max 2 allowed
rent: $25/monthly
restrictions: No Weight or Breed restrictions.
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease. Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 2000 West Creek have any available units?
2000 West Creek has 22 units available starting at $1,251 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Richmond, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richmond Rent Report.
What amenities does 2000 West Creek have?
Some of 2000 West Creek's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2000 West Creek currently offering any rent specials?
2000 West Creek is offering the following rent specials: Schedule a Virtual or Self Guided Tour today and SAVE $300 on your FIRST MONTHS RENT! *Offer valid on select apartment homes. Restrictions apply. See leasing agent for details.
Is 2000 West Creek pet-friendly?
Yes, 2000 West Creek is pet friendly.
Does 2000 West Creek offer parking?
Yes, 2000 West Creek offers parking.
Does 2000 West Creek have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2000 West Creek offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2000 West Creek have a pool?
Yes, 2000 West Creek has a pool.
Does 2000 West Creek have accessible units?
No, 2000 West Creek does not have accessible units.
Does 2000 West Creek have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2000 West Creek has units with dishwashers.

