Apartment List
/
VA
/
innsbrook
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:13 AM

143 Apartments for rent in Innsbrook, VA with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with rest... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Innsbrook
75 Units Available
Innslake Place
4245 Innslake Dr, Innsbrook, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,034
647 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
976 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Innsbrook
1 Unit Available
10729 Shadyford Lane
10729 Shadyford Lane, Innsbrook, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
2034 sqft
New Flooring for all downstairs Carpet and steps, New water heater. 4beds and 2.5 baths. Great home in Innsbrook on a cul-de-sac street.

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Innsbrook
1 Unit Available
3322 Pemberton Road
3322 Pemberton Road, Innsbrook, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
1900 sqft
4 Bedroom - HUGE Lot - Western Henrico - 4 Bedroom 2 Bath home conveniently located to everything. Western Henrico. Charming Cape Cod on a large lot. Detached storage shed. Hardwood floors. Newly replaced carpet upstairs. Two full baths.
Results within 1 mile of Innsbrook
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 06:31am
$
29 Units Available
Flats at West Broad Village
3930 Wild Goose Ln, Glen Allen, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,325
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1222 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,464
1527 sqft
Thoughtfully designed apartments with extra storage and high ceilings. Community includes a cyber cafe, playground and business center. Near General Sheppard Crump Memorial Park and I-295.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
25 Units Available
Copper Spring
3301 Coppermill Trace, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$895
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1050 sqft
Residential community near Legacy at Mayland and I-64, with quick access to Downtown Richmond. Open units with fully equipped kitchens, private patios/balconies, ceiling fans, Palladian windows, and large bathroom vanities.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
10 Units Available
Broadmoor Apartment Homes
9475 W Broad St, Henrico County, VA
1 Bedroom
$890
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,117
930 sqft
Join us at the newly renovated Broadmoor Apartment Homes in Henrico, Virginia.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
52 Units Available
The Madison Apartments
4000 Spring Oak Dr, Short Pump, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,055
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1095 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,515
1252 sqft
This gated community is pet friendly and features a clubhouse, volleyball court, hot tub, and 24-hour gym. Apartments have fireplaces and in-unit laundry. Short Pump Town Center, IMAX, and other retail locations nearby.
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated June 13 at 06:16am
$
37 Units Available
The Trails at Short Pump
3900 Acadia Ln, Short Pump, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,030
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
922 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,570
1065 sqft
The Trails at Short Pump is an upscale apartment community in Richmond, Virginia. We are conveniently located near I-295, I-64, and Rt.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
4 Units Available
Brookdale Apartments
9027 Horrigan Ct, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$859
432 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Take a Virtual Tour Now! Brookdale Apartments in Henrico, VA are anything but ordinary.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
10 Units Available
Harbor Village
2370 Harpoon Ct, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
832 sqft
Tucked comfortably into Richmond's West End, Harbor Village offers you the serenity of a secluded setting with convenient access to all areas of the city.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
4 Units Available
Hickory Creek
2344 Hickory Creek Dr, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,176
988 sqft
Prime location in the heart of Richmond and close to shopping and dining. Units have in-home laundry, walk-in closets and extra storage space. Tenants have access to tennis court, sauna, pool and 24-hour gym.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
4603 Candlelight Ct
4603 Candlelight Court, Henrico County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1248 sqft
Wonderful one story house with screened in porch and fenced yard. Echo Lake, Hungry Creek, Glen Allen High

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
2417 Liesfeld Parkway
2417 Liesfeld Parkway, Short Pump, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,995
2764 sqft
This is a STUNNING 4 bedroom, 4.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
1915 Old Brick Road
1915 Old Brick Road, Short Pump, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,375
2218 sqft
Outstanding 3-story townhome with 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths and 1 half bath in the West Broad Village neighborhood in the West End of Henrico County.

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2300 Liesfeld Parkway
2300 Liesfeld Parkway, Short Pump, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,295
2218 sqft
2300 Liesfeld Parkway Available 08/08/20 Beautiful West Broad Townhome - West Broad Village rental... we know it's hard to ignore those words! Then add to that the fact it was built in 2015.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 08:23am
1 Unit Available
4921 Daffodil Cir
4921 Daffodil Circle, Henrico County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1788 sqft
A beautiful home located in Glen Allen. This home features 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, has a spacious, bright, plan in a quiet and peaceful area.
Results within 5 miles of Innsbrook
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 07:14am
$
Dumbarton
8 Units Available
Carriage Club Apartments
7098 Fernwood St, Dumbarton, VA
1 Bedroom
$845
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1019 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1176 sqft
Close to I-64 and I-295, these homes feature hardwood floors, walk-in closets, and energy-efficient appliances. Common amenities include a dog park, poolside grills, a tennis court, and a swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
14 Units Available
The Village at Horsepen
6701 Dartmouth Ave, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,040
589 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
628 sqft
The Village at Horsepen is an award winning Richmond Area Apartment Community. Conveniently located near Libbie Mill-Midtown, Bon Secours St.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
10 Units Available
The Estates at Horsepen
1 Drayson Way, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,420
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,649
1156 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Estates at Horsepen, an award-winning apartment community in Richmond, Virginia, provides an inspired blend of modern living and world-class amenities. Conveniently located near Libbie Mill-Midtown, Bon Secours St.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 06:16am
$
Laurel
50 Units Available
The Villages at West Laurel
5541 Olde West Ct, Laurel, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,080
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,097
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,310
1150 sqft
Villages at West Laurel apartment homes offer one, two, and three bedroom homes for rent in Richmond, VA. Villages at West Laurel is conveniently nestled in Western Henrico less than 5 minutes from I-64, I-295 and I-95.
Verified

1 of 73

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
26 Units Available
2000 West Creek
2000 Broad Branch Cir, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,337
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,611
1254 sqft
Located just minutes from Highway 288 and I-64. Each apartment features an all-tile bathroom, walk-in closets, large soaking tubs and high ceilings. Community amenities include a dog park, outdoor courtyard and pool.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
19 Units Available
Avia
5200 Avia Way, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,314
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,666
1193 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,304
1499 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via appointment only. Our virtual tours are also available.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
10 Units Available
Wilde Lake
2900 Bywater Dr, Short Pump, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,144
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,494
1070 sqft
Lake Life is the Best Life Take a Virtual Tour Now! What would it be like to wake up every day on vacation? That’s what it’s like to live at Wilde Lake Apartments in Henrico, Virginia.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
8 Units Available
Tuckahoe Creek
1500 Honey Grove Dr, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$954
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,128
999 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Tuckahoe Creek Apartments! Situated on 29 acres in Richmond’s West End, our pet-friendly homes are surrounded by beautifully landscaped areas and tree-lined walkways.
City Guide for Innsbrook, VA

Innsbrook is home to a local beloved concert series, Innsbrook After Hours. The concert series is outdoors, and it's been running for 28 years now for local Richmond and Innsbrook residents.

Innsbrook, Virginia is a tiny little place that some consider a neighborhood, just north of Richmond. Despite its size (it's home to only about 7,500 people), Innsbrook is actually its own town, and it has the benefit of being both a quiet, suburban place to live, and being directly connected to the state capital of Richmond. Most people in Innsbrook commute into and out of Richmond for work or play, but that doesn't mean there's not plenty to do in Innsbrook itself! In fact, the tiny place has a ton of recreation and entertainment options, and you're sure to be able to keep entertained if you find an apartment to rent here. Pack your bag and head to Innsbrook to look for your apt for rent any time of year -- the weather there year round is mild and temperate, and the people there have that undeniable southern hospitality! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Innsbrook, VA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Innsbrook renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Innsbrook 1 BedroomsInnsbrook 2 BedroomsInnsbrook 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsInnsbrook 3 BedroomsInnsbrook Accessible Apartments
Innsbrook Apartments with BalconyInnsbrook Apartments with GarageInnsbrook Apartments with GymInnsbrook Apartments with Hardwood FloorsInnsbrook Apartments with Move-in Specials
Innsbrook Apartments with ParkingInnsbrook Apartments with PoolInnsbrook Apartments with Washer-DryerInnsbrook Dog Friendly ApartmentsInnsbrook Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Richmond, VAFredericksburg, VAPetersburg, VAChester, VAShort Pump, VAColonial Heights, VAHopewell, VATuckahoe, VAGlen Allen, VAMechanicsville, VA
Laurel, VABon Air, VAMeadowbrook, VABrandermill, VAManchester, VADumbarton, VASandston, VAAshland, VABellwood, VAFalmouth, VA
Spotsylvania Courthouse, VAPrince George, VAWoodlake, VALake of the Woods, VAEast Highland Park, VAMontrose, VALakeside, VAWyndham, VAHighland Springs, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of RichmondJ Sargeant Reynolds Community College
University of Mary WashingtonVirginia Commonwealth University
Virginia Union University