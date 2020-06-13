/
3 bedroom apartments
160 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Innsbrook, VA
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Innsbrook
1 Unit Available
10729 Shadyford Lane
10729 Shadyford Lane, Innsbrook, VA
New Flooring for all downstairs Carpet and steps, New water heater. 4beds and 2.5 baths. Great home in Innsbrook on a cul-de-sac street.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Innsbrook
1 Unit Available
3322 Pemberton Road
3322 Pemberton Road, Innsbrook, VA
4 Bedroom - HUGE Lot - Western Henrico - 4 Bedroom 2 Bath home conveniently located to everything. Western Henrico. Charming Cape Cod on a large lot. Detached storage shed. Hardwood floors. Newly replaced carpet upstairs. Two full baths.
Results within 1 mile of Innsbrook
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
52 Units Available
The Madison Apartments
4000 Spring Oak Dr, Short Pump, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,515
1252 sqft
This gated community is pet friendly and features a clubhouse, volleyball court, hot tub, and 24-hour gym. Apartments have fireplaces and in-unit laundry. Short Pump Town Center, IMAX, and other retail locations nearby.
Last updated June 13 at 01:08am
30 Units Available
Flats at West Broad Village
3930 Wild Goose Ln, Glen Allen, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,464
1527 sqft
Thoughtfully designed apartments with extra storage and high ceilings. Community includes a cyber cafe, playground and business center. Near General Sheppard Crump Memorial Park and I-295.
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
37 Units Available
The Trails at Short Pump
3900 Acadia Ln, Short Pump, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,570
1065 sqft
The Trails at Short Pump is an upscale apartment community in Richmond, Virginia. We are conveniently located near I-295, I-64, and Rt.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
2417 Liesfeld Parkway
2417 Liesfeld Parkway, Short Pump, VA
This is a STUNNING 4 bedroom, 4.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
1915 Old Brick Road
1915 Old Brick Road, Short Pump, VA
Outstanding 3-story townhome with 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths and 1 half bath in the West Broad Village neighborhood in the West End of Henrico County.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2300 Liesfeld Parkway
2300 Liesfeld Parkway, Short Pump, VA
2300 Liesfeld Parkway Available 08/08/20 Beautiful West Broad Townhome - West Broad Village rental... we know it's hard to ignore those words! Then add to that the fact it was built in 2015.
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
4603 Candlelight Ct
4603 Candlelight Court, Henrico County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1248 sqft
Wonderful one story house with screened in porch and fenced yard. Echo Lake, Hungry Creek, Glen Allen High
Last updated June 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
2210 Sommie Lane
2210 Sommie Lane, Tuckahoe, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1508 sqft
$1550/month. This lovingly maintained 3 bed, 2 bath rancher in Westend is available for tours and move in June 2. The home offers a living room and formal dining room with crown molding and picture windows.
Last updated June 13 at 02:39am
1 Unit Available
4921 Daffodil Cir
4921 Daffodil Circle, Henrico County, VA
A beautiful home located in Glen Allen. This home features 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, has a spacious, bright, plan in a quiet and peaceful area.
Last updated June 13 at 02:39am
1 Unit Available
308 Geese Landing
308 Geese Landing, Short Pump, VA
Three-level townhome that features a front-entry, two-car garage. The lower level offers a hardwood foyer and spacious recreation room.
Results within 5 miles of Innsbrook
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
Laurel
50 Units Available
The Villages at West Laurel
5541 Olde West Ct, Laurel, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,310
1150 sqft
Villages at West Laurel apartment homes offer one, two, and three bedroom homes for rent in Richmond, VA. Villages at West Laurel is conveniently nestled in Western Henrico less than 5 minutes from I-64, I-295 and I-95.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Dumbarton
11 Units Available
Staples Mill Townhomes
4100 Townhouse Rd, Richmond, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,490
984 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
19 Units Available
Avia
5200 Avia Way, Richmond, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,304
1499 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via appointment only. Our virtual tours are also available.
Last updated June 13 at 12:44am
Dumbarton
8 Units Available
Carriage Club Apartments
7098 Fernwood St, Dumbarton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1176 sqft
Close to I-64 and I-295, these homes feature hardwood floors, walk-in closets, and energy-efficient appliances. Common amenities include a dog park, poolside grills, a tennis court, and a swimming pool.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Laurel
6 Units Available
Millspring Commons
9318 Tarheel Ter, Richmond, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,549
1230 sqft
Minutes from Dumbarton Elementary School. Recently renovated with updated appliances. On-site amenities include a 24-hour gym, playground and pool. Just minutes from I-64, I-295 and I-95.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
10 Units Available
Wilde Lake
2900 Bywater Dr, Short Pump, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,494
1070 sqft
Lake Life is the Best Life Take a Virtual Tour Now! What would it be like to wake up every day on vacation? That’s what it’s like to live at Wilde Lake Apartments in Henrico, Virginia.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
11901 Shire Walk Trail
11901 Shire Walk Lane, Henrico County, VA
LIKE NEW townhouse near to Short Pump, parks, schools and main roads for easy getting about. Barely lived in and ready for you to make home. Three level townhouse with 4 bedrooms, 3 full and one half baths.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Wyndham
1 Unit Available
5705 Creek Mill Way
5705 Creek Mill Way, Wyndham, VA
"Looking for space, comfort, a touch of luxury and a beautiful location? This is the perfect home for you. The private backyard is spacious with a renovated deck. This home is just a minute walking distance to the Shady Grove Elementary school.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Farmington
1 Unit Available
9514 Gayton Road
9514 Gayton Road, Tuckahoe, VA
Great space, fantastic location in Henrico’s West End. Schools close, restaurants , shopping, and much more. Ready for move in with 4 bedrooms and 2 full baths. The backyard is privacy fenced with detached shed, patio and great landscaping.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
448 Kingscote Lane
448 Kingscote Lane, Henrico County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
2862 sqft
AVAILABLE MID-LATE JULY, 2020 - 448 Kingscote Lane in Glen Allen, VA is a wonderful 3-level 'end unit' townhome, located close to I-295 and Staples Mill Rd; with close proximity to restaurants, grocery stores, and shopping.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
10504 Marions Way
10504 Marions Way, Glen Allen, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1914 sqft
Move in ready bright and beautiful 3 bedroom, 3 1/2 bath townhouse for rent ! The level one features hardwood floors and 9 ft ceilings.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
7009 Monument Avenue
7009 Monument Avenue, Henrico County, VA
Completely renovated top to bottom mid-century duplex in convenient near West End location. 3 Bedroom, 1 ½ Bath open concept with higher quality finishes, combined with timeless, original features and craftsmanship of the past.
