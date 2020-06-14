/
/
/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 8:20 PM
51 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Innsbrook, VA
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Innsbrook
76 Units Available
Innslake Place
4245 Innslake Dr, Innsbrook, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,034
647 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
Results within 1 mile of Innsbrook
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
$
50 Units Available
The Madison Apartments
4000 Spring Oak Dr, Short Pump, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,035
751 sqft
This gated community is pet friendly and features a clubhouse, volleyball court, hot tub, and 24-hour gym. Apartments have fireplaces and in-unit laundry. Short Pump Town Center, IMAX, and other retail locations nearby.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
25 Units Available
Copper Spring
3301 Coppermill Trace, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$905
700 sqft
Residential community near Legacy at Mayland and I-64, with quick access to Downtown Richmond. Open units with fully equipped kitchens, private patios/balconies, ceiling fans, Palladian windows, and large bathroom vanities.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 14 at 06:06pm
$
30 Units Available
Flats at West Broad Village
3930 Wild Goose Ln, Glen Allen, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,318
925 sqft
Thoughtfully designed apartments with extra storage and high ceilings. Community includes a cyber cafe, playground and business center. Near General Sheppard Crump Memorial Park and I-295.
Verified
1 of 49
Last updated June 14 at 08:16pm
$
37 Units Available
The Trails at Short Pump
3900 Acadia Ln, Short Pump, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,025
750 sqft
The Trails at Short Pump is an upscale apartment community in Richmond, Virginia. We are conveniently located near I-295, I-64, and Rt.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
11 Units Available
Broadmoor Apartment Homes
9475 W Broad St, Henrico County, VA
1 Bedroom
$890
705 sqft
Join us at the newly renovated Broadmoor Apartment Homes in Henrico, Virginia.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
4 Units Available
Brookdale Apartments
9027 Horrigan Ct, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$859
432 sqft
Take a Virtual Tour Now! Brookdale Apartments in Henrico, VA are anything but ordinary.
Results within 5 miles of Innsbrook
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
18 Units Available
Avia
5200 Avia Way, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,333
806 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via appointment only. Our virtual tours are also available.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
8 Units Available
Tuckahoe Creek
1500 Honey Grove Dr, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$916
797 sqft
Welcome home to Tuckahoe Creek Apartments! Situated on 29 acres in Richmond’s West End, our pet-friendly homes are surrounded by beautifully landscaped areas and tree-lined walkways.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Dumbarton
11 Units Available
Staples Mill Townhomes
4100 Townhouse Rd, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$878
783 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 14 at 06:32pm
$
Dumbarton
7 Units Available
Carriage Club Apartments
7098 Fernwood St, Dumbarton, VA
1 Bedroom
$845
842 sqft
Close to I-64 and I-295, these homes feature hardwood floors, walk-in closets, and energy-efficient appliances. Common amenities include a dog park, poolside grills, a tennis court, and a swimming pool.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Laurel
8 Units Available
Maple Springs Apartments
5624 Maple Run Ln, Laurel, VA
1 Bedroom
$832
554 sqft
Close to Interstates 64, 95, 295 and 288 for easy commuting. Apartment homes have spacious kitchens, closet space and walk-in closets. 24-hour gym, hot tub and pool, sand volleyball and a nature trail.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Laurel
7 Units Available
Millspring Commons
9318 Tarheel Ter, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,159
700 sqft
Minutes from Dumbarton Elementary School. Recently renovated with updated appliances. On-site amenities include a 24-hour gym, playground and pool. Just minutes from I-64, I-295 and I-95.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
9 Units Available
The Estates at Horsepen
1 Drayson Way, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,420
842 sqft
The Estates at Horsepen, an award-winning apartment community in Richmond, Virginia, provides an inspired blend of modern living and world-class amenities. Conveniently located near Libbie Mill-Midtown, Bon Secours St.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
13 Units Available
The Village at Horsepen
6701 Dartmouth Ave, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,040
589 sqft
The Village at Horsepen is an award winning Richmond Area Apartment Community. Conveniently located near Libbie Mill-Midtown, Bon Secours St.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 14 at 06:22pm
$
3 Units Available
Canterbury Square Apartments
900 Pump Rd, Tuckahoe, VA
1 Bedroom
$839
558 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Canterbury Square Apartments in Tuckahoe. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
10 Units Available
Wilde Lake
2900 Bywater Dr, Short Pump, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,144
815 sqft
Lake Life is the Best Life Take a Virtual Tour Now! What would it be like to wake up every day on vacation? That’s what it’s like to live at Wilde Lake Apartments in Henrico, Virginia.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 14 at 08:16pm
$
Laurel
50 Units Available
The Villages at West Laurel
5541 Olde West Ct, Laurel, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,080
704 sqft
Villages at West Laurel apartment homes offer one, two, and three bedroom homes for rent in Richmond, VA. Villages at West Laurel is conveniently nestled in Western Henrico less than 5 minutes from I-64, I-295 and I-95.
Verified
1 of 73
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
26 Units Available
2000 West Creek
2000 Broad Branch Cir, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,337
767 sqft
Located just minutes from Highway 288 and I-64. Each apartment features an all-tile bathroom, walk-in closets, large soaking tubs and high ceilings. Community amenities include a dog park, outdoor courtyard and pool.
Results within 10 miles of Innsbrook
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
6 Units Available
Summit at Bon Air
1701 Irondale Rd, Bon Air, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,015
872 sqft
Bright units with eat-in kitchens near SR-147. One- and two-bedroom apartments featuring air conditioning and walk-in closets. Recently renovated. Pool and clubhouse on site. Furnished units available.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Hioaks
7 Units Available
Sterling Beaufont
6839 Carnation St, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$982
750 sqft
Round-the-clock laundry room and fitness center in conveniently located complex. Maintenance and management on site. Air-conditioned units with patios/balconies and energy-efficient windows. Minutes from downtown Richmond.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
13 Units Available
The Timbers
2024 Timbers Hill Rd, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,079
784 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Jahnke
12 Units Available
The Crossings at Bramblewood
1401 Yellowpine Cir, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$815
675 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Mary Munford
10 Units Available
Malvern Manor
41 1/2 Malvern Ave, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,182
727 sqft
Malvern Manor features the finest apartments in Richmond, Virginia.
Similar Pages
Innsbrook 1 BedroomsInnsbrook 2 BedroomsInnsbrook 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsInnsbrook 3 BedroomsInnsbrook Accessible Apartments
Innsbrook Apartments with BalconyInnsbrook Apartments with GarageInnsbrook Apartments with GymInnsbrook Apartments with Hardwood FloorsInnsbrook Apartments with Move-in Specials
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Richmond, VAFredericksburg, VAPetersburg, VAChester, VAShort Pump, VAColonial Heights, VAHopewell, VATuckahoe, VAGlen Allen, VAMechanicsville, VA
Laurel, VABon Air, VAMeadowbrook, VABrandermill, VAManchester, VADumbarton, VASandston, VAAshland, VABellwood, VAFalmouth, VA