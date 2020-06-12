/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:46 PM
101 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Innsbrook, VA
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
Innsbrook
76 Units Available
Innslake Place
4245 Innslake Dr, Innsbrook, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
976 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
1 of 30
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Innsbrook
1 Unit Available
4150 San Marco Drive
4150 San Marco Drive, Innsbrook, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1427 sqft
4150 San Marco Drive Available 07/05/20 Beautiful Two Bedroom, Two Bathroom Corner Townhome in the Villas at Innsbrook Available July!!! - Gorgeous 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom corner unit available now in gated community!!! Hardwood floors, open concept
Results within 1 mile of Innsbrook
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
11 Units Available
Broadmoor Apartment Homes
9475 W Broad St, Henrico County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,117
930 sqft
Join us at the newly renovated Broadmoor Apartment Homes in Henrico, Virginia.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 06:24pm
$
51 Units Available
The Madison Apartments
4000 Spring Oak Dr, Short Pump, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1095 sqft
This gated community is pet friendly and features a clubhouse, volleyball court, hot tub, and 24-hour gym. Apartments have fireplaces and in-unit laundry. Short Pump Town Center, IMAX, and other retail locations nearby.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
27 Units Available
Copper Spring
3301 Coppermill Trace, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1050 sqft
Residential community near Legacy at Mayland and I-64, with quick access to Downtown Richmond. Open units with fully equipped kitchens, private patios/balconies, ceiling fans, Palladian windows, and large bathroom vanities.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
10 Units Available
Harbor Village
2370 Harpoon Ct, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
832 sqft
Tucked comfortably into Richmond's West End, Harbor Village offers you the serenity of a secluded setting with convenient access to all areas of the city.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 12:46pm
$
30 Units Available
Flats at West Broad Village
3930 Wild Goose Ln, Glen Allen, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1222 sqft
Thoughtfully designed apartments with extra storage and high ceilings. Community includes a cyber cafe, playground and business center. Near General Sheppard Crump Memorial Park and I-295.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
4 Units Available
Hickory Creek
2344 Hickory Creek Dr, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,176
988 sqft
Prime location in the heart of Richmond and close to shopping and dining. Units have in-home laundry, walk-in closets and extra storage space. Tenants have access to tennis court, sauna, pool and 24-hour gym.
Verified
1 of 49
Last updated June 12 at 06:13pm
$
38 Units Available
The Trails at Short Pump
3900 Acadia Ln, Short Pump, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
922 sqft
The Trails at Short Pump is an upscale apartment community in Richmond, Virginia. We are conveniently located near I-295, I-64, and Rt.
Results within 5 miles of Innsbrook
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
9 Units Available
Tuckahoe Creek
1500 Honey Grove Dr, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,128
999 sqft
Welcome home to Tuckahoe Creek Apartments! Situated on 29 acres in Richmond’s West End, our pet-friendly homes are surrounded by beautifully landscaped areas and tree-lined walkways.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 06:24pm
Dumbarton
11 Units Available
Staples Mill Townhomes
4100 Townhouse Rd, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$911
840 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 06:13pm
$
Laurel
50 Units Available
The Villages at West Laurel
5541 Olde West Ct, Laurel, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,097
975 sqft
Villages at West Laurel apartment homes offer one, two, and three bedroom homes for rent in Richmond, VA. Villages at West Laurel is conveniently nestled in Western Henrico less than 5 minutes from I-64, I-295 and I-95.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
16 Units Available
Avia
5200 Avia Way, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,666
1193 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via appointment only. Our virtual tours are also available.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 06:23pm
$
Dumbarton
9 Units Available
Carriage Club Apartments
7098 Fernwood St, Dumbarton, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1019 sqft
Close to I-64 and I-295, these homes feature hardwood floors, walk-in closets, and energy-efficient appliances. Common amenities include a dog park, poolside grills, a tennis court, and a swimming pool.
Verified
1 of 73
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
25 Units Available
2000 West Creek
2000 Broad Branch Cir, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,611
1254 sqft
Located just minutes from Highway 288 and I-64. Each apartment features an all-tile bathroom, walk-in closets, large soaking tubs and high ceilings. Community amenities include a dog park, outdoor courtyard and pool.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
13 Units Available
The Village at Horsepen
6701 Dartmouth Ave, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
628 sqft
The Village at Horsepen is an award winning Richmond Area Apartment Community. Conveniently located near Libbie Mill-Midtown, Bon Secours St.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 12:13pm
$
2 Units Available
Canterbury Square Apartments
900 Pump Rd, Tuckahoe, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,109
949 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Canterbury Square Apartments in Tuckahoe. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
10 Units Available
Wilde Lake
2900 Bywater Dr, Short Pump, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
1000 sqft
Lake Life is the Best Life Take a Virtual Tour Now! What would it be like to wake up every day on vacation? That’s what it’s like to live at Wilde Lake Apartments in Henrico, Virginia.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
9 Units Available
The Estates at Horsepen
1 Drayson Way, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,642
1156 sqft
The Estates at Horsepen, an award-winning apartment community in Richmond, Virginia, provides an inspired blend of modern living and world-class amenities. Conveniently located near Libbie Mill-Midtown, Bon Secours St.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Laurel
6 Units Available
Millspring Commons
9318 Tarheel Ter, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,289
1055 sqft
Minutes from Dumbarton Elementary School. Recently renovated with updated appliances. On-site amenities include a 24-hour gym, playground and pool. Just minutes from I-64, I-295 and I-95.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Laurel
8 Units Available
Maple Springs Apartments
5624 Maple Run Ln, Laurel, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,267
860 sqft
Close to Interstates 64, 95, 295 and 288 for easy commuting. Apartment homes have spacious kitchens, closet space and walk-in closets. 24-hour gym, hot tub and pool, sand volleyball and a nature trail.
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Laurel
1 Unit Available
8410 Klarey Court
8410 Klarey Court, Laurel, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1120 sqft
8410 Klarey Court Available 08/07/20 Awesome, Updated 2 Bedroom Townhome in Henrico's Shannon Green Community!! Available August 7th!! - Great, newly updated two bedroom, one and half bathroom townhome conveniently located off East Parham Road
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2524 Straw Bridge Chase W
2524 West Straw Bridge Chase, Tuckahoe, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
904 sqft
Westleyen Condos - Great town home with open floor plan. This home features wood floors in the dining area and family room with a private rear yard/garden. Two bedrooms and 1.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
9733 Candace Terrace
9733 Candace Terrace, Glen Allen, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1100 sqft
Glen Allen Townhome - Brand New Carpet, Freshly painted throughout. Great Townhome on corner lot with private rear fenced yard. Fireplace in great room. Eat in kitchen with Range and Fridge. Spacious bedrooms.
Similar Pages
Innsbrook 1 BedroomsInnsbrook 2 BedroomsInnsbrook 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsInnsbrook 3 BedroomsInnsbrook Accessible Apartments
Innsbrook Apartments with BalconyInnsbrook Apartments with GarageInnsbrook Apartments with GymInnsbrook Apartments with Hardwood FloorsInnsbrook Apartments with Move-in Specials
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Richmond, VAFredericksburg, VAPetersburg, VAChester, VAShort Pump, VAColonial Heights, VAHopewell, VATuckahoe, VAGlen Allen, VAMechanicsville, VA
Laurel, VABon Air, VAMeadowbrook, VABrandermill, VAManchester, VADumbarton, VASandston, VAAshland, VABellwood, VAFalmouth, VA