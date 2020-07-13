Apartment List
/
VA
/
lakeside
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 13 2020 at 2:37 AM

142 Apartments for rent in Lakeside, VA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Lakeside apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a privat... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
23 Units Available
Penstock Quarter Apartments
5001 Libbie Mill East Boulevard, Richmond, VA
Studio
$1,178
476 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,357
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,751
996 sqft
Penstock Quarter Apartments is NOW OPEN! The leasing office is located on the first floor of the apartment community at 5001 Libbie Mill East Blvd, Suite 120.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 12:10am
4 Units Available
Dumbarton
Carriage Club Apartments
7098 Fernwood St, Dumbarton, VA
1 Bedroom
$860
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1176 sqft
Close to I-64 and I-295, these homes feature hardwood floors, walk-in closets, and energy-efficient appliances. Common amenities include a dog park, poolside grills, a tennis court, and a swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
5 Units Available
Crestwood at Libbie
2342 Hampstead Avenue #2, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
658 sqft
The new Crestwood at Libbie has undergone an extreme makeover! Come see it for yourself!
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
9 Units Available
River Vista Apartments
1500 Forest Run Dr, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$978
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
815 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,238
1056 sqft
Near J. Sargeant Reynolds Community College and Downtown Richmond. Recently renovated with fireplace, walk-in closets and updated appliances. On-site pool, playground, business center, dog park and tennis courts.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
3 Units Available
The Shannon Townhomes
628 Windomere Ave, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,063
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,285
1200 sqft
Tucked away along beautiful, tree-lined streets; The Shannon Townhomes offers the best of both worlds in Richmond. Experience our neighborhood charm while taking advantage of our convenient location.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
John Marshall
4217 Chamberlayne Ave
4217 Chamberlayne Avenue, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$795
4217 Chamberlayne Please come into 1701 Colorado Ave leasing office to apply.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
John Marshall
4219 Chamberlayne Ave
4219 Chamberlayne Avenue, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$795
Please stop by the leasing office to apply : 1701 Colorado Ave Richmond 2 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment -HUGE living room -hardwood floors -off street parking -yard -2 good size bedrooms with closets -dining room -eat in kitchen -porch Reserve a

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Bellevue
1209 Lorraine Avenue
1209 Lorraine Avenue, Richmond, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1521 sqft
1209 Lorraine Avenue Available 08/01/20 Great home in Bellevue! Available End of July! Link to Walk-Through Video Below! - Ever dreamed of living in Bellevue? As many will agree, this is one of Richmond's best neighborhoods.

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 02:19am
1 Unit Available
4821 Rodney Road
4821 Rodney Road, Henrico County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
2095 sqft
This spacious 4 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath home offers a FIRST FLOOR BEDROOM and is ready for quick move in. Here you'll find a charming brick Colonial close to interstate and local shops and restaurants.

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
4816 Bethlehem Rd
4816 Bethlehem Road, Henrico County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
This beautiful 1851 sq. ft. transitional by Liberty Homes features 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, hardwood floors down, large Family Room. formal Dining Room, stainless steel appliances and washer and dryer.
Results within 5 miles of Lakeside
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated July 13 at 02:32am
$
145 Units Available
Museums
The Scout at Scott’s Addition
947 Myers Street, Richmond, VA
Studio
$1,320
555 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,320
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,615
1159 sqft
We've taken every step to make sure that life at The Scout is everything you hoped it would be and just a little bit more.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
21 Units Available
Jackson Ward
The Penny at Jackson Ward
2 West Marshall Street, Richmond, VA
Studio
$990
533 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,310
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
877 sqft
The Penny, located at 2 W Marshall Street in historic Jackson Ward, is a brand-new luxury apartment building featuring pet-friendly studio, one bedroom, and two bedroom apartments. The Penny is where modern luxury living meets history.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
9 Units Available
Broadmoor Apartment Homes
9475 W Broad St, Henrico County, VA
1 Bedroom
$914
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Join us at the newly renovated Broadmoor Apartment Homes in Henrico, Virginia.
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
4 Units Available
Copper Mill Apartments
3400 Coppermill Trce, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,107
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,379
989 sqft
Located just minutes away from West Broad Street and I-64 with easy access to shopping and dining. Landscaped community with large pool and poolside fire pit. Units have private patio/balcony.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
21 Units Available
Central Office
The Locks
311 S 11th St, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,055
579 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,337
867 sqft
Along Richmond's waterfront, this apartment home community mixes residential with retail. One- and two-bedroom apartments feature subway tile and stainless steel appliances, a saltwater pool, a gym and a bike rack.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
12 Units Available
The Village at Horsepen
6701 Dartmouth Ave, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,061
589 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
628 sqft
The Village at Horsepen is an award winning Richmond Area Apartment Community. Conveniently located near Libbie Mill-Midtown, Bon Secours St.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 12:22am
34 Units Available
The Fan
Coliseum Lofts
1359 W Broad St, Richmond, VA
Studio
$930
529 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
875 sqft
Coliseum Lofts are right in the heart of VCU campus, in historical downtown Richmond. Restored apartments with exposed brick walls and wooden beams. On-site laundry, dishwashers, parking, gym, and utilities included.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 12:19am
7 Units Available
Chamberlayne Industrial Center
The Spectrum Apartments
2017 Brook Rd, Richmond, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,300
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
889 sqft
In-home washer and dryer, 24-hour fitness center, a dog park, stainless-steel appliances and valet trash are some of the amenities at this one- to three-bedroom apartment home community minute from I-64. Near the Fan District.
Verified

1 of 93

Last updated July 12 at 10:37am
90 Units Available
Monroe Ward
Towers on Franklin
104 West Franklin Street, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$900
591 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,730
1150 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Towers on Franklin in Richmond. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 10:37am
49 Units Available
Monroe Ward
The Berkshire
300 W Franklin St, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$910
866 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
1659 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Berkshire in Richmond. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 10:37am
11 Units Available
Harbor Village
2370 Harpoon Ct, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
832 sqft
Tucked comfortably into Richmond's West End, Harbor Village offers you the serenity of a secluded setting with convenient access to all areas of the city.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
$
111 Units Available
Scott's Addition
The Nest
3113 West Marshall Street, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,329
596 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,849
970 sqft
erched above some of the best brunch spots and breweries in Richmond, The Nest has premier Scott's Addition apartments for you to call home.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
12 Units Available
Shockoe Slip
The Corner Lofts
1321 1/2 E Main St, Richmond, VA
Studio
$1,150
466 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,000
564 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Corner Lofts in Richmond. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated July 13 at 12:40am
10 Units Available
Scott's Addition
Scott's Edge
3408 W. Moore St, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,253
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,777
1090 sqft
Not only does Scott's Edge have state of the art finishes, but it also comes with state of the art green initiatives throughout the building.
City Guide for Lakeside, VA

In 1895 Major Lewis Ginter started the Lakeside Wheel Club, and subsequently founded Lakeside Park nearby. Things took off from there and Lakeside was born!

Lakeside is a Census Designated place located at the center of the State of Virginia. It is part of the Richmond Metro Area and is in the Henrico County. It has 4.33 square miles of area, of which 4.26 square miles is land and 0.07 square miles is water. It has had a population increase since 2010 and has approximately 12,000 residents with a population density of more than 2,500 square miles. This neighborhood is considered an urban area due to its population, but it still offers a rural charm! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Lakeside, VA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Lakeside apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Lakeside Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Richmond, VAFredericksburg, VAPetersburg, VAChester, VAShort Pump, VAColonial Heights, VAHopewell, VA
Tuckahoe, VAGlen Allen, VAMechanicsville, VALaurel, VABon Air, VAMeadowbrook, VABrandermill, VA
Manchester, VADumbarton, VAInnsbrook, VASandston, VAWyndham, VAHighland Springs, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of RichmondJ Sargeant Reynolds Community College
University of Mary WashingtonVirginia Commonwealth University
Virginia Union University