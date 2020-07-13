142 Apartments for rent in Lakeside, VA with parking

In 1895 Major Lewis Ginter started the Lakeside Wheel Club, and subsequently founded Lakeside Park nearby. Things took off from there and Lakeside was born!

Lakeside is a Census Designated place located at the center of the State of Virginia. It is part of the Richmond Metro Area and is in the Henrico County. It has 4.33 square miles of area, of which 4.26 square miles is land and 0.07 square miles is water. It has had a population increase since 2010 and has approximately 12,000 residents with a population density of more than 2,500 square miles. This neighborhood is considered an urban area due to its population, but it still offers a rural charm! See more